Who is Cassidy Timbrooks from ‘The Bachelor’? Meet the suitress with talent for driving stick-shift

The Bachelor Season 26 is all set to premiere next year on ABC. Cassidy Timbrooks is one of the suitresses who will try to win the heart of the show’s lead, Clayton Echard.

Timbrooks is an executive recruiter from Los Angeles, California. The 26-year-old is a confident and hopeful woman who is a pro at driving stick-shift cars, as mentioned in her bio on ABC.

It further stated that Timbrooks is not a fan of clubs because of long waiting lines. However, she is an adventurous woman who has experienced “life to the fullest” in her twenties. This made her realize what she was really looking for in her life partner.

Her bio on ABC mentioned:

“She wants someone attracted to her independence, a teammate who wants to create a home, and someone who can match her adventurous nature. Fueled by hope, Cassidy loves to take chances and will try anything once.”

Cassidy Timbrooks underwent a tragedy last year

The Bachelor suitress is quite close to her family, which consists of her mother and three siblings. Timbrooks also has a matching tattoo with her mom.

She experienced a tragedy last year when she lost her 58-year-old father to brain cancer. In October 2020, Timbrooks took to her Instagram to share the sad news. She mentioned in the post that she didn’t have a close bond with her dad while growing up as her parents were divorced.

Timbrooks thanked her step-mother in her Instagram post for sacrificing so much while taking care of her father.

Read the full post here:

When will The Bachelor Season 26 premiere?

The Bachelor Season 26 will premiere on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

The lead of this season’s The Bachelor is Clayton Echard, who appeared in Michelle Young’s The Bachelorette Season 18.

The official synopsis of the upcoming reality series reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband."

New host, Jesse Palmer, returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything.”

It looks like the drama will begin with the first episode of The Bachelor itself. Speculation is rife that one of the suitresses, Salley Carson, will leave the mansion even before the show’s premiere episode.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan