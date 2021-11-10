’90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 2 cast: Meet Big Ed, Debbie Johnson and others from dating series

90 Day: The Single Life is a dating series that was launched in February this year. The show has gained immense popularity and thus, has been renewed for a new season which is set to be released this weekend.

The 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series revolves around seven single people with no age bar who return to the dating scene to find love again. Releasing on TLC and Discovery+, 90 Day: The Single Life is returning with the original cast in the second season as well.

Let’s have a look at the cast members of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Meet the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life

Debbie Johnson

90 Day: The Single Life’s oldest cast member, Debbie Johnson, used to be a supporting cast in 90 Day Fiancé. She appeared as the mother of Colt Johnson, lead member of the original series.

She grabbed attention when she went all in while arguing with Colt’s ex-wife Larissa. Now, the 64-year-old transformed Debbie will be seen searching for love again in the new season. She has been a widow since 2008.

Her son is currently married to Vanessa Guerra.

Big Ed Brown

Big Ed Brown has been a part of 90 Day Fiancé universe for a long time. He made his debut in Before the 90 Days season 4 where he appeared with then-girlfriend Rosemarie “Rose” Vega.

The 56-year-old then featured in 90 Day: The Single Life season 1 with Liz Woods, but the duo couldn’t continue their relationship for a long time. Now, Brown is all set to try his luck again. Will he succeed in finding the one this time? Only time will tell.

Jesse Meester

Jesse Meester and Darcey Silva’s romance went on for the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After their break up, Meester is currently settled in Russia working his dream job.

As for his dating life, the 28-year-old has met model Jennifer Tarazona online and is apparently in love with her. Will his long distance relationship work out? Fans will learn about it in 90 Day: The Single Life season 2.

Natalie Mordovtseva

Natalie Mordovtseva, 37, is an Ukraine native, who has starred in 90 Day Fiancé (seasons 7 and 8) with Mike Youngquist. Later, the married couple appeared in Happily Ever After? Season 6.

In the show, Mordovtseva left her toxic marriage with Mike and is currentlyliving in Florida. In 90 Day: The Single Life, she will be seen in search of new love.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, 90 Day: The Single Life also stars Syngin Colchester, Stephanie Matto and Jennifer Tarazona.

About ’90 Day: The Single Life’ new season

The new season of 90 Day: The Single Life is said to be filled with extra doses of drama and entertainment. As per the press release, the show will be about:

“They [cast members] must navigate the modern dating world and overcome cringe-worthy encounters, ghosting and, as is truly fitting for the franchise, traveling to other continents for a first date. For the first time in 90 Day history, two singles from different 90 Day relationships connect and spark an interest in each other after ending things with their American exes.”

Meanwhile, 90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on TLC and Discovery Plus. Those who don’t have the channels can opt from streaming services, such fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling and YouTube TV.

Edited by Danyal Arabi