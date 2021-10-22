Tabby Dates on 'Shark Tank': How does dating app work for cat lovers and who are the founders?

Shark Tank Season 13 has succeeded in impressing fans so far. The upcoming episodes are expected to do the same as multiple interesting business deals are yet to be introduced to the world.

The ABC-backed reality show welcomes aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their business deals on its platform in front of millionaire and billionaire judges aka sharks. One such unique idea that will be introduced on Shark Tank next Friday is a dating app called Tabby Dates.

What is Tabby Dates on Shark Tank?

Tabby Dates is a dating app for cat lovers. According to the app's research, it is difficult for people with cats to find a date. Apparently they are overlooked and assumed to be “loners”. Tabby Dates will help those individuals find their perfect partner who are also cat lovers.

The official description of this Shark Tank business deal reads:

“Tabby is the best way for cat-lovers and cat owners to find a purrfect match, plan a cat-focused date, and learn about new cat products and treats! Tabby is for people with cats and people who want to get cats in the future.”

How does it work?

Like any app, Tabby Dates can be downloaded to one’s phone. It is available on iOS in the App Store and on Google Play. Once downloaded, go through the FAQs section which consists of dos and don’ts to use the app hassle-free.

According to the app’s site, the profile rules include:

Your Contact Information Details

About Your Tabby VIP Mempurrship

Any Offensive Language

Illicit or Illegal Activities

Promotion for Products or Services without written approval from Tabby.

Also, the minimum age requirement to access the app is 18 years. To know more about Tabby Dates, readers can go to its website — tabbydates.com.

The founders have also launched a similar app for dog lovers called Dig.

Who are the founders?

Meet the founders of Taby Dates (Image via Christopher Willard/ ABC)

The app was founded by a group of animal lovers. Their team consists of six individuals, out of which three appeared on Shark Tank to present their business deal. Leigh Isaacson, Nathan Kehn and Sterling Davis are among the founding members from New Orleans, Louisiana, who will be seen on the ABC show.

Isaacson is the co-founder and CEO of Tabby Dates, while Kehn aka The CatLady is Tabby Brand Manager and Director of Cat Integration and Davis aka The Tracking is Tabby Brand Manager and Director of Nonprofit and Rescue Integration.

Other team members include Casey Isaacson (Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer), Cameron Versluis (Chief Technical Officer) and Collin Versluis (Chief Technical Officer).

About Shark Tank Season 13

Also Read

Whether the sharks will agree to invest in Tabby Dates or not, viewers can find out on Friday, October 29, at 8.00 pm on ABC. The Shark Tank episode will welcome guest shark Nirav Tolia, the founder of social network Nextdoor.

Regular sharks include Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary.

Edited by Ashish Yadav