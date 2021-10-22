Nirav Tolia net worth: Here's how Shark Tank guest made his millions

Shark Tank Season 13 is getting more interesting with each episode. The reality show, which has completed two episodes, has introduced multiple interesting business ideas which are being judged by a panel called Sharks.

Shark Tank also welcomes guest sharks who join the regular panel to give budding entrepreneurs a second chance by investing in their business deals. One such guest shark is Nirav Tolia, who is set to appear in the third episode of the Emmy-winning show. He is the founder of the social network Nextdoor and its success has made Tolia a millionaire.

Nirav Tolia net worth explored

Born to Indian parents, the 48-year-old grew up in Texas. After school, the Shark Tank guest completed his graduation from Stanford University where he graduated as a physician with a major in English Literature.

Starting his career as Yahoo’s employee No. 84, Tolia later became the CEO of product marketing website Epinions. The next venture was to become the COO of Shopping.com, a company generated by the merger of Epinions and Dealtime. It was later acquired by eBay.

Tolia founded his neighborhood networking service, Nextdoor, in 2010 and since then, he has been making millions. His estimated net worth is $50 million.

Tolia and his Nextdoor funds

Tolia was the CEO of Nextdoor and under his eight years of leadership, the company turned out to be a huge success. It was launched in several other countries, including the US, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Australia, Italy and the Netherlands. Nextdoor raised $210 million in funding from Greylock Partners, Benchmark, Tiger Global Management, Allen & Company, Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, and others.

His personal life

The Shark Tank guest is married to Megha Tolia and the couple have three children. He is quite close to his family, which was why he decided to step down as the CEO of Nextdoor. He sold one of his houses in San Francisco for $25 million.

Speaking about his decision, Tolia said:

“My wife Megha and I reflected on the fact that we had three young kids and we both had these demanding high-powered jobs. We realized that one day, we’d blink and suddenly our kids were going to be teenagers.”

Tolia further added:

“I decided I didn’t want to be CEO anymore because we had thousands of employees, we’d launched in 12 countries, and I was spending half the month on a plane.”

About Shark Tank Season 13

The first two episodes of Shark Tank Season 13 were graced by Emma Grede (Good American CEO) and Peter Jones (original Dragon standing on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den). The next episode will welcome Tolia. Later, actor-entrepreneur Kevin Hart and recurring guest Daniel Lubetzky will appear on the show.

The synopsis of Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 3 reads:

“First into the tank are entrepreneurs from Brooklyn, New York, and Charlotte, North Carolina, whose experience as triathletes led to the creation of their custom reinvention for a solution to a problem for swimmers. A trio of entrepreneurs from New Orleans, Louisiana, introduce their dating tool which helps cat lovers find their purrfect match. Entrepreneurs from New York City pitch their clean product designed to encourage children to wash their hands; while an entrepreneur from Houston, Texas, hopes her beauty line inspired by her African heritage makes the cut.”

Regular sharks at Shark Tank include Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary.

The long-running show will air its third episode on Friday, October 29, at 8:00 pm on ABC.

