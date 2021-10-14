What is Emma Grede's net worth? All about 'Shark Tank' star's fortune and Kardashian connection

Shark Tank Season 13 returned on ABC last week with new aspiring entrepreneurs and incredible guest sharks (investors). Fans are quite impressed with this season’s business ideas and are rooting for their favorite contestants.

This year, the show created history by roping in a black female as a guest shark for the first time. Emma Grede is one of the most successful business tycoons to have come to Shark Tank to invest in unique business deals. Although she has recently gained popularity for being the first black woman on the show, she is much more than her skin color. Read on to explore the Shark Tank guest's fortune.

Emma Grede’s net worth explored

Grede (1982) and her three sisters were raised in London by a single mother. From a young age, the Shark Tank guest star developed an interest in fashion and wanted to pursue it as a career. Grede completed her graduation from The London College of Fashion in 2001. Her first job was with Inca Productions in Europe where she led its endorsement and sponsorship practice.

At Inca Productions, Grede built up high-level contacts with top designers, including Zac Posen, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, and famous brands like Chivas, Mercedes Benz and Sky. Seven years later, the Shark Tank guest became ITB’s managing director and in 2010, she was named the company’s CEO.

At present, she is the chairman of the ITB Group, with clients such as Calvin Klein and H&M, among others. Grede is also the CEO and co-founder of US-based apparel label Good American and a founding partner of SKIMS. Both brands are co-founded by Khloe Kardashian.

The mother-of-two is a British national who lives in Los Angeles and is married to Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede. With a successful business career, the estimated net worth of Grede is between $1-5 million. Those numbers are set to rise as she has joined the Shark Tank family. Plus, Grede and her husband own expensive properties, which include a $24 million mansion in Bel Air.

Emma Grede and her Kardashian connection

Grede’s smart business ideas and hard work helped her build a strong bond with reality stars and influencers, such as the Kardashians and the Jenners. Her idea of creating denim for women of all shapes and sizes impressed Kris Jenner, who suggested Grede explain it to Khloe. Speaking to ABC News, Grede said:

“I know at the end of day what happened is that Khloe got it. I pitched her (Khloe) that idea and a light bulb went off in her head and she literally finished my sentences and what I understood in that meeting I was like she is the girl. She has felt like this she has experienced it firsthand and I knew in that moment that Khloe was the person that I wanted to work with.”

And this is how Good American was born. On its launch date (2016), a denim worth $1 million was sold and since then, the business is only rising. Grede and Khloe then went on to launch Kardashian’s famous shapewear brand, SKIMS.

About Shark Tank Season 13

As Shark Tank starts bringing diversity to the show via guest sharks, Grede casts light on diverse body types in the reality series. Commenting on it, she said:

“Decisions are made with this viewpoint that I grew up with. The women in my family are super curvy, and I don’t want to count a whole bunch of people out because fashion can’t be bothered or can’t figure it out.”

Shark Tank Season 13 airs every Friday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Guest sharks include Grede, Peter Jones (original Dragon standing on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den), Kevin Hart (actor, entrepreneur, investor), Nirav Tolia (Nextdoor co-founder) and recurring guest Daniel Lubetzky.

They have joined regular sharks (investors) Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary on Shark Tank Season 13.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee