Who is Daniel Lubetzky on 'Shark Tank?' Guest shark practices magic

The new season of Shark Tank is around the corner, and one of the recurring guest sharks, Daniel Lubetzky, is set to return to the show. His last appearances were in seasons 11 and 12.

Lubetzky will be joining multimillionaire-billionaire tycoons Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, and other guest sharks.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank Season 13 says:

“The Sharks give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.”

Who is Daniel Lubetzky?

Lubetzky founded this snack bar company, Kind Healthy Snacks, in 2004. So far, the company claims to have sold two billion bars. However, in 2018, Mars Inc. bought an estimated 40% stake in Kind. Lubetzky still holds the majority stake.

Prior to Kind Healthy Snacks, Lubetzky started a marketing, consulting, and distribution company called PeaceWorks. While he has an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion, the Shark Tank guest has also donated millions to multiple non-profit organizations. He even started a few, including Starts with Us, Empatico, and OneVoice.

Lubetzky, the son of a Holocaust survivor, is married to Michelle Lieberman. They have two children. Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki is a cousin.

Shark Tank’s recurring guest practices magic

While Lubetzky is not at work or filming Shark Tank, he loves to spend time with his family and recreationally practice magic. Lubetzky is exceptionally talented in many facets and an asset to Shark Tank. Hence why he has been invited more than once.

In addition to him, the upcoming season will also see four shark guests, including Emma Grede (Good American CEO), Kevin Hart (actor, entrepreneur, investor), Peter Jones (original Dragon standing on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den), and Nirav Tolia (Nextdoor co-founder).

Shark Tank Season 13 is set to premiere on ABC on Friday, October 8, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The previous season created history as it became the most-watched season in three years.

MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television produce the business-themed show. The format is inspired by the Japanese show Dragon Den.

