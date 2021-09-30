Who is Emma Grede? ‘Shark Tank' Season 13 creates history with first black female guest

Shark Tank will soon be returning to ABC with its thirteenth season. Like every season, the show will welcome “guest sharks” to bring in outside perspectives while choosing the right business to invest in. This time, the new faces are Emma Grede, Kevin Hart, Peter Jones, and Nirav Tolia.

While all these guests are already quite well known in the business industry, Grede’s presence in the show helps Shark Tank create history by featuring the first black female guest on the show in all these years.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank reads:

“The Sharks give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.”

Who is Emma Grede?

Emma Grede is the founder and CEO of US-based apparel label Good American. She co-founded the company with Khloe Kardashian in 2016. Along with the popular denim brand, she is also a founding partner of Kardashian’s shapewear label, SKIMS. Apparently, her company's products promote a healthy body ideal and body acceptance.

Speaking about the diversity in Good American, Grede said:

“I thought, ‘Wouldn't it be amazing if we created a company where we made clothes for every woman, and the company looked exactly like the 'diverse' campaign, with me at the helm, a Black woman?’, and it worked.”

Emma's achievements do not stop there. Grede is also ITB Group chairman (founded in 2008) and an ambassador for the nonprofit humanitarian organization Women for Women International.

As for her personal life, the Shark Tank guest is a British national who currently lives in Los Angeles. Grede is married to Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede and they have two children together.

About Shark Tank Season 13

The upcoming season of Shark Tank is set for yet another round of giving fair chances to potential businesses and making the people behind the extraordinary ideas millionaires.

Regular and long-standing sharks including Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary are returning for season 13, alongside the four new guest sharks.

While Grede’s introduction has already been given, the other three are as follows:

Hart is a popular actor, entrepreneur, and investor. Jones is the original Dragon standing at the finish line on BBC’s Dragons’ Den and Tolia is the co-founder of Nextdoor.

Shark Tank Season 13 will premiere Friday, October 8, 2021 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. The last season of the Emmy-winning reality series created history as it became the most-watched season in three years.

