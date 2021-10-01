Who is Nirav Tolia on 'Shark Tank'? Meet ABC show's Indian connect

The critically acclaimed show Shark Tank is coming soon on ABC with a new season. This time, the reality series has invited four new guest sharks, who will join the regular squad to judge which business ideas have the potential to invest in.

Nirav Tolia is one of the guests who brings an Indian connection to the Emmy Award-winning show. He will help other Shark Tank judges decide on giving fair chances to budding entrepreneurs with extraordinary business ideas and making them millionaires.

Who is Nirav Tolia?

Nirav Tolia is the co-founder of Nextdoor, which is the world’s largest local social network. He was also the CEO of this company, which he led from 2010 to 2018. During this period, Nextdoor turned out to be a huge success. Tolia expanded the company's reach by launching it in several other countries, including the US, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Australia, Italy and the Netherlands.

The Shark Tank guest, who began his career as Yahoo’s employee No. 84, has been working in the field for 20 years. Prior to Nextdoor, he was the COO of Shopping.com, which was the product of two companies' merger. Epinions, where Tolia was co-founder and CEO, merged with Dealtime to become Shopping.com, which was later acquired by eBay.

With a lot of experience in the business world, Tolia is the perfect choice for Shark Tank.

Meet Nirav Tolia's wife and three children (Image via Instagram/niravtolia)

In his personal life, he is married to Megha Tolia and has three children with her. He is quite close to his family and loves spending time with them, evident from his Instagram posts that mostly feature photos with his kids.

About Shark Tank Season 13

Looks like Shark Tank creators are big on diversity this season. Apart from Tolia, the show has also roped in Emma Grede, founder and CEO of US-based apparel label Good American. With her on the show, Shark Tank created history for featuring the first black female guest in all these years.

The other two guest sharks are Kevin Hart (actor, entrepreneur and investor) and Peter Jones (original Dragon standing on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den).

'Shark Tank' Season 13 sharks (Image via Instagram/sharktankabc)

Meanwhile, Shark Tank Season 13 returns with the regular sharks, including Robert Herjavec, Daniel Lubetzky, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

The reality show premieres Friday, 8 October 2021 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Last season achieved a milestone as it became the most-watched season in three years.

