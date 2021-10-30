‘Much Ado About Christmas’ full cast list: Meet Susie Abromeit and others from GAC Family’s romance film

Much Ado About Christmas is yet another holiday season special movie that releases this weekend. As Christmas nears, GAC Family begins its Great American Christmas celebration by releasing 12 Christmas movies every week.

Much Ado About Christmas is the first movie to premiere, and it is all about the holiday spirit and Christmas miracle. According to the romance drama’s official synopsis, it deals with Haley Lloyd, the daughter of the town’s wealthiest resident.

Her kindness, which includes managing The Hope Chest and directing the children’s choir, makes Claud fall in love with her. But he doesn’t know Haley’s background.

Will the artsy, romantic guy leave Haley for lying? Only time will tell.

The synopsis of Much Ado About Christmas further reads:

“Haley introduces herself to Claud as ‘Haley Logan’, raised by a single, struggling mom, a small fib that becomes a complication when Claud and his team present an ad pitch to Leona that includes a photo of Claud’s new girlfriend…Haley! Secrets are revealed, and relationships ruffled, but Christmas is coming, and miracles do happen.”

Meet the cast of Much Ado About Christmas

1) Susie Abromeit

Much Ado About Christmas’ lead actress Susie Abromeit plays Haley in the movie. She is a well-known actress who is famous for her breakout role in Marvel’s Jessica Jones. She has also appeared in many TV series such as Supernatural, Chicago Med, One Tree Hill, NCIS, and SEAL Team.

Her movie credits include Know The Enemy, Sex Drive, Setup, and Battle: Los Angeles, among others.

Before entering the entertainment world, Abromeit was a world-class tennis player. By 16, she played the sport so much that she bagged the sixth ranking in the US and received a scholarship to Duke University.

Abromeit, who admitted having fun while shooting the heartfelt Christmas flick, recently escaped fire when her house burnt down. Speaking about the incident, the actress said:

“Life continues to happen, and it’s all your mindset of like every single opportunity in every terrible thing can be such a positive thing in your life.”

2) Torrance Coombs

Torrance Coombs was born in Vancouver and calls himself “almost British” on his Instagram profile. He is best known for his work on projects like Reign, Supernatural, The Originals, Battlestar Galactica, and Endgame.

In Much Ado About Christmas, Coombs plays the role of Claud, an artsy and hopeless romantic. Speaking about the film, he said:

“I love the story because it is very optimistic.”

3) Jacinta Mulcahy

Jacinta Mulcahy plays Haley’s wealthy mother, Leona Lloyd, in the upcoming Christmas flick. Married to actor Paul Antony-Barber, the actress is known for starring in Brand New-U (2015), Shades (2001), Nature Unleashed: Earthquake (2005), Rosemary & Thyme (2006), and Tommy Cooper: Not Like That, Like This (2014).

Much Ado About Christmas also stars James Rottger as Ben, Emma Colling as Bea, and Olivier Raynal as Don.

When and where will the romantic drama premiere?

Directed by Michael Damian, Much Ado About Christmas is written by him and Janeen Damian. The film is described as:

"A modern-day re-imagining set at Christmas of William Shakespeare's play 'Much Ado About Nothing'."

Much Ado About Christmas premieres on Saturday, October 30, at 8.00 pm ET on GAC Family (a newly rebranded GAC Media channel).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The GAC Family channel is available with several major cable providers, including ATT, Comcast, Cox, Altice, Frontier, Mediacom, Dish, DirecTV, Optimum, Spectrum, and Suddenlink. Viewers can also opt for streaming platforms, including Hulu, Sling, Philo, and Frndly.

Edited by Ravi Iyer