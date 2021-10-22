Where to watch '90 Day: The Single Life' Season 2? Release date, cast, trailer, and all about Discovery+ show

90 Day: The Single Life's entire cast is finally announced. The 90 Day Fiancé spin-off show has become a fan favorite since its release earlier this year.

The much-awaited Season 2 will feature the dating adventures of seven members, with all of the most entertaining characters from previous seasons returning to the show.

When will 90 Day: The Single Life, Season 2 release?

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres on November 12th on discovery+. The first season was released on February 21st, 2021, and turned out to be a huge hit.

This season stars Natalie Mordovtseva, Big Ed Brown, Debbie Johnson, Syngin Colchester, Stephanie Matto, Jesse Meester, and Jeniffer Tarazona.

Official trailer of 90 Day: The Single Life, Season 2

The trailer for 90 Day: The Single Life teases fans with loads of entertainment. This season seems to be the perfect blend of connection and chaos. Will these 90 Day Fiancé alumni finally be able to find love?

The trailer showed fans a lot of interesting bits from the show.

"Yes, I'm Colt's mom but it's been 40 years since I've been on a date. I'm looking for someone that I really care about and can enjoy my experience with," Debbie expressed.

Big Ed explains his frustrations as well:

This break up is one of the hardest things I've ever done in my entire life. I'm ready for Big Ed 2.0. There's a lot on the line but I deserve to have love."

About 90 Day: The Single Life

Seven 90 Day franchise stars are back to find love again. After a few failed relationships, the hopefuls are ready to move past the experience and start afresh with better and stronger relationships.

The series takes fans on a journey of modern dating with cringe encounters, ghosting, and traveling across the globe on a first date.

This season, for the first time in 90 Day history, two candidates from different 90 Day relationships unite and fall for each other after breaking up with their American partners.

90 Day: The Single Life, Season 2, will be available for streaming Friday, November 12 onwards. The premiere will be a two-hour special on Discovery+.

