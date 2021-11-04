Where to watch 'Joe Millionaire' Season 2? All about the iconic series returning after 19 years 

Fox's iconic dating show Joe Millionaire is finally getting a sequel with Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer. On November 3, President of FOX Entertainment, Rob Wade, announced its release.

The sequel will be a fresh take on one of the most-watched dating shows in reality television history. The new dating series will revolve around two single men with one distinctive feature - one will be a millionaire and the other will not.

When will Joe Millionaire Season 2 release?

Nineteen years after its original release, Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer is finally here.

The follow-up series will debut in January 2022, exclusively on Fox.

Official trailer of Joe Millionaire Season 2

In the trailer for Joe Millionaire Season 2, viewers learn that two charming men will date twenty women on the show, one who is worth 10 million dollars and the other who isn't. Upon hearing this, the contestants are taken aback and have to reassess how they'll be playing their game.

About Joe Millionaire Season 2

Back in January 2003, Joe Millionaire premiered starring Evan Marriott, a construction worker and part-time model who posed as a millionaire in search of a life partner. The series was a success, peaking at 40 million viewers for its finale.

Season 2 is similar but with a fresh twist. This time around 20 candidates will try their luck to impress the two hunks on the show. The main question the show poses is: Will the women choose money or love?

While discussing Joe Millionaire, Rob Wade said:

“This revival of Joe Millionaire represents a potent combination: one of the most innovative and popular dating shows of all time with SallyAnn Salsano, who ranks among the most fearless producers in the business. I’ve long admired Joe Millionaire for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined Fox, I’ve wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original.”

The two Joe's from Joe Millionaire Season 2 (Image via Fox)

Fox tried to release a follow-up season right after the successful first attempt which unfortunately tanked. 14 European women were cast to win the heart of rodeo cowboy David Smith. The sequel couldn't even garner 1/3rd of the viewership that it had during the first season.

Fox chief Sandy Grushow said at the time:

“Our instincts told us from the very beginning that Joe Millionaire was a one-time stunt, and I think we got greedy.”

This time around, Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer aims to make a lasting impression.

