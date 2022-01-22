Who is Antoinette Messam? All about the designer as Netflix sets up 'The Harder They Fall' virtual exhibit

Netflix is setting up a Virtual Artisan Experience for the film The Harder They Fall. Costume designer Antoinette Messam, along with director, producer and songwriter Jeymes Samuel, will be walking viewers through the online exhibit.

The online exhibit will be an interactive session where fans can get an in-depth look at the film's aspects including costume design, hair, makeup, sound, editing, writing, and cinematography.

Messam was excited about her collaboration with Samuel and said the first-time film director gave her room to come up with backstories for the characters. She revealed:

“He allowed me to create and think about how powerful Trudy [Smith] looks in blue which is predominantly a man’s color, but she embodied it because she was a powerful woman”

All about Antoinette Messam

Born in Jamaica, Antoinette Messam has always indulged in clothing. Her family was immersed in the creation of clothing, with her mother being a dressmaker who specialized in bridal dresses while her grandfather was an established tailor. Suffice to say, she was destined to be a costume designer.

Antoinette titles herself as a "woman of the cloth." The moniker is quite apropos as she has been involved in different sartorial roles such as costume designer, fashion designer and fashion stylist. Her pursuit of perfection, energy and excellence has helped her build a strong line of film credits and develop a clothing line, IStyle.

She has worked on multiple hollywood films in her entire career, including All Day and A Night, Logic 1-800, Superfly, Hold The Dark, Wish Upon, Colossal, Dirk Gently's, Gubagude Ko, Creed, One Night, Orphan, Lie with Me, and lastly The Harder They Fall.

She completed her education in design from the International Academy of Merchandising and Design. Antoinette has been the CEO and fashion designer of IStyle, Inc since January 1999. She also worked on the sets of Recipe to Riches and Cover Me, whilst also providing her expertise in Canadian TV shows as the Costume Consultant.

Presently, she is a costume designer at Dattner Dispoto and Associates, Inc. Apart from this, she works as a costume designer and consultant and has freelanced for multiple advertisements as a costume designer and stylist consultant.

Antoinette Messam's experience at 'The Harder They Fall' set

For the movie, The Harder They Fall, Messam designed costume for a powerhouse cast featuring Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beets and LaKeith Stanfield. She said in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter:

“We’re not an accessory, an extension or one person in the movie, we are the movie. This is a Western that just so happens to have black people in it.”

Reflecting on her initial doubts regarding the film, she stated:

“I’m not gonna lie to you, there were days I didn’t know if I could pull it off,”

Messam took direct influence from western fashions for this film and introduced her own vision to accentuate the narrative.

