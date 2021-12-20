5 reality shows that got internet busy in 2021

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, television reality shows have gained a soft spot in everyone’s home. This year, several shows have kept viewers hooked onto their concepts.

Thanks to social media, the fans didn’t hold back their opinions about the shows and controversies related to them. In fact, many even guessed the winners of reality shows and also expressed their disappointment when the less deserving won.

On that note, let’s have a look at five reality shows that kept the internet busy in 2021.

5 Reality shows that hooked a large number of audience in 2021

1) Love Island

The ITV2 series' Love Island aired its season 7 this year from June to August. A group of single boys and girls stayed in a resort for 58 days. They participated in the reality show to find love, a show that followed a lot of drama.

This year, the series gained people’s attraction once again. Fans were hooked onto the show and were expressing their opinions on social media throughout the season.

The contestants, known as Islanders, were given tough challenges and every week one contestant was dumped or voted out of Love Island. The winner takes home hefty prize money.

Laura Whitmore’s Love Island Season 7 was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still going strong as a couple.

2) Selling Sunset

Selling Sunset is Netflix’s hit real estate show that is more about drama and less about the industry. The reality show is centered around the listing agents of 'The Oppenheim Group' in Los Angeles.

They sell massive luxury properties to elite buyers and receive hefty commissions. Selling Sunset s

Season 4 was released this year, leading to a Twitter explosion. After watching the ten-episode series, fans couldn’t keep calm online.

Since the beginning of the show, they had been rooting for Chrishell Stause, ex-wife of This is Us star, Justin Hartley. But this time, fans felt that she was a bully to Christine Quinn, Selling Sunset’s most dramatic and favorite cast member.

The fourth season also gained popularity as Marvel superhero Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) made an appearance in one of the episodes.

3) Temptation Island

Temptation Island is an American reality show that welcomes a group of couples and singles to stay together. The series is about testing the couple’s relationship strength. By the end of the season, either the bond between couples stays intact or they part ways and start dating one of the singles. The concept in itself gives the idea that Temptation Island is an extremely dramatic show.

This year, its third season aired on FOX and USA Network. When the reality show premiered two years later, fans were quite hooked on it.

4) The Voice

The Voice has always been one of the fans’ favorite reality shows. This time, Season 21 was much more special because popstar Ariana Grande joined the judges panel that consisted of John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

The singing competition series recently ended with Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom (GNT) as the season’s winner. This disappointed fans as they felt finalist Wendy Moten was more deserving. Netizens even called the show “rigged” on Twitter.

5) The Bachelorette

The Bachelor Nation shows have always gotten the internet busy. This time, The Bachelorette's Season 18 has kept fans hooked onto the show from the beginning. After Matt James rejected Michelle Young on The Bachelor, she got her own reality series and 30 handsome suitors.

The season finale is set to air this Tuesday on December 21 where Young has to choose between Nayte and Brandon J. The reality show’s fans have already given their opinions online and they are rooting for their favorite suitor on the series.

In addition to the aforementioned shows, the other worth-mentioning reality shows include Too Hot to Handle, RHOC, RHOP, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Bling Empire, among others.

