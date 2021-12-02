‘RHOC’ fans respond to Shannon Beador being tight-lipped about Nicole James’ secret

RHOC, aka The Real Housewives of Orange County, kicked off its Season 16 on Wednesday. And Bravo’s regular Shannon Beador managed to create controversy in the first episode itself.

The new season premiere saw Beador joining the “BFF club” consisting of Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

A major highlight of the episode was Heather Dubrow’s return to this show after five years. As she returned, she was seen catching up with her old friend Beador, who found out that Dubrow is now friends with Nicole James.

Beador revealed to Simpson and Kirschenheiter that she doesn’t want Dubrow to befriend James, as she once sued the millionaire’s husband, Terry.

RHOC fans couldn’t understand why Beador didn’t tell her friend Dubrow, and instead told the two housewives, who didn’t leave a chance to spill it out in front of the camera.

Shannon Beador being "weird for no reason"

Calling Dubrow a good friend, but hiding a big secret from her, has put Beador in a negative light on RHOC. Netizens found it strange that Beador didn’t tell or let anyone say a word to Dubrow about James.

Viewers also found it difficult to digest how Dubrow was unaware of the fact that her husband had been sued by someone she has known for years.

All about ‘RHOC’ Season 16

Season 16 has taken over Bravo’s Wednesdays. As new cast members are introduced, one can feel a major drama unfolding soon.

The first episode comprised of Dubrow’s mansion tour, Beador’s insecurity, James’ secret, as well as Simpson and Kirschenheiter back-biting Beador.

In the upcoming episode, viewers can expect a whole lot of drama at Dubrow’s house party where she will be seen asking the cameramen to stop filming.

Reports claim that James will not be a regular on Season 16, which might be because of all the Dubrow drama. In addition to the aforementioned cast, the production has also recruited Dr. Jennifer Armstrong as the new housewife who is an MD and was seen injecting fillers in Kirschenheiter’s chin.

