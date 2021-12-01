Who are Shannon Beador's kids? Inside family dynamics ahead of 'RHOC' Season 16 premiere

Shannon Beador is all set to return to Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) on Bravo. She is one of the regulars who have been part of the reality series for the longest time.

Throughout the seasons, Shannon Beador’s life and family dynamics have been covered on RHOC. Fans saw her three daughters grow up on television, who are currently pursuing higher education.

Adeline and Stella are 17-year-old twins and the eldest daughter is Sophie (20).

The trio can be seen in most Instagram posts of the RHOC star. Going by their social media feed, the daughters seem to share a close bond with their mother.

Shannon Beador’s ex-husband resents Bravo's show

Shannon Beador and the daughters’ father David Beador are divorced. She reportedly has full custody of her children, who live with her. The former couple went to court recently when David barred their teenage twins from shooting for the upcoming season of RHOC.

His legal documents reportedly read:

“I have a new family that I would like to protect and not expose to a reality television show.”

David is currently married to Lesley Cook, who recently gave birth to their first child.

Shannon Beador alleged that her ex-husband resented RHOC from the beginning. Her document read:

“Respondent (David) will thereafter typically indicate that he is fine with the girls filming, but then he will place ridiculous and unattainable demands on the production company, network and parent company must adhere to, oftentimes seeking compensation, and all the while threatening litigation for failure to meet those demands.”

She explained that the earnings from the Bravo show are her primary source of income, which she uses to support her daughters. If the shooting gets canceled, then it will lead to a breach of contract with Bravo, resulting in potentially losing her job.

Meanwhile, the RHOC star is dating John Janssen, who is “very good” with her kids.

All about ‘RHOC’ Season 16 premiere

The Real Housewives franchise is bringing a new season of RHOC, which is set to premiere Wednesday, December 1, at 9:00 pm on Bravo.

In addition to Shannon Beador, the cast members also include Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, along with the legendary Heather Dubrow, who is returning after five years. She was previously a part of the longest-running show from Season 7 to 11.

RHOC Season 16 will also welcome newcomers Nicole James, Noella Bergener and Dr. Jennifer Armstrong. Speculation is rife that James might quit the season after a few episodes because of her alleged tiff with the cast and crew.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee