'Selling Sunset': Simu Liu and Chrishell Stause's chemistry takes Twitter by storm

Marvel superhero Simu Liu is on a house hunt and everyone's invited to join the ride on Selling Sunset Season 4. Chrishell Stause was his listing agent and the two hit it off instantly.

Netflix released Selling Sunset Season 4 on Wednesday, November 24, and it was exactly what fans expected — dramatic, entertaining and eye-pleasing. The Oppenheim Group’s ladies brought in drama and entertainment, while the LA properties were a treat to the eye as always.

Amid the chaos, Simu Liu’s appearance turned out to be the icing on the cake. Fans found the chemistry between Stause and the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star quite interesting.

Netizens think Simu Liu and Chrishell Stause make a great couple

[Spoiler Alert] Selling Sunset showed Stause announcing that the 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' starrer Simu Liu is coming to the office looking to snap up some real estate. When season 4 was shot, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was yet to be released.

When the actor came to the office, Stause was super excited to see him. They sat on the couch and were discussing his criteria regarding his next house. Interestingly, Jason Oppenheim, Stause's now boyfriend, looked a bit jealous as he interrupted their conversation indirectly.

Simu Liu and Stause’s chemistry looked good on-screen, especially when they went to look at the property, which is better described as a huge and luxurious bachelor pad. Their bonding took Twitter by storm.

How did Simu Liu approach Chrishell Stause?

Last year, Simu Liu tweeted about binge-watching Selling Sunset, to which Stause replied saying: “Ok good point.” In response, the actor wrote:

“While I got you… I might be in the market to buy…..”

However, Stause wasn’t sure whether he would be fine with shooting his part for Selling Sunset. In an interview, Stause clarified:

“I said, 'listen, I understand this can be a question that you ignore, but I absolutely have to ask if you'd be willing to film this on the show, but no pressure, I'll help you either way.”

She added:

“That's how I approach it with any celebs that I've worked with in the seasons you're about to see. I just put it on their plate and try not to pressure them at all and just say, 'it's totally up to you, I'll work with you no matter what.' But he was so enthusiastic about it!”

Meanwhile, Simu Liu has become a big hit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Stause has turned out to be the queen of Selling Sunset.

The fourth season ended with Christine Quinn leaving Jason-Brett’s party after an ugly confrontation with Mary Fitzgerald and the girls.

