"The show is obviously rigged": The Voice fans unhappy with finale results, say Wendy Moten should've won

The results of The Voice finale have left fans disappointed as their favorite, Wendy Moten, didn't win.

This season's winner is Girl Named Tom (GNT) that consists of three performers, and the band belongs to Team Kelly Clarkson.

Moten from Team Blake Shelton was the first runner-up, winning hearts with her incredible voice throughout Season 21. Naturally, when she didn't bag the title, fans said that The Voice was rigged and Moten was robbed.

Check out their reactions here:

Sunshine☀️ @RoyalAries_1 First #TheVoice and will be my last. That show is obviously rigged. Wendy should have won! First #TheVoice and will be my last. That show is obviously rigged. Wendy should have won!

Danielle Pitter @dani_pitter I will never watch #TheVoice again. I was hoping for a win after I dropped the ball at season 6 but NO. Failed me yet again. HOW IN THE GREENEST PART OF MOTHER EARTH could Wendy Moten GODDESS not win??????????? HOW? Racist America and unappreciative of real talent. I will never watch #TheVoice again. I was hoping for a win after I dropped the ball at season 6 but NO. Failed me yet again. HOW IN THE GREENEST PART OF MOTHER EARTH could Wendy Moten GODDESS not win??????????? HOW? Racist America and unappreciative of real talent.

Kammaliscious @kamtheleo Y’all know who else knows GNT wasn’t the best and shouldn’t have won #TheVoice over Wendy Moten? GNT. They know good and damn well like the rest of us. Y’all know who else knows GNT wasn’t the best and shouldn’t have won #TheVoice over Wendy Moten? GNT. They know good and damn well like the rest of us.

m @headindaclouds_ how TF did that trio win over WENDY MOTEN???? #thevoice . smh America. smh. how TF did that trio win over WENDY MOTEN???? #thevoice. smh America. smh.

sav rose @lips_like_wine #nbcthevoice #voicefinale I’m sorry but WENDY MOTEN is a gift from the gods and she deserved to be crowned the winner. all of the top 5 are very talented and I loved girl named tom, but oh my lord wendy is SO gifted she deserved this, america what the actual heck?! #thevoice I’m sorry but WENDY MOTEN is a gift from the gods and she deserved to be crowned the winner. all of the top 5 are very talented and I loved girl named tom, but oh my lord wendy is SO gifted she deserved this, america what the actual heck?! #thevoice #nbcthevoice #voicefinale

rosiered-violet @ira58156588 @WendyMoten You should’ve won #TheVoice tonight. I cannot believe this. I also voted for @ParisWinningham he should’ve won too. You two were at the top of your game all the way through. I’m so disappointed! @WendyMoten You should’ve won #TheVoice tonight. I cannot believe this. I also voted for @ParisWinningham he should’ve won too. You two were at the top of your game all the way through. I’m so disappointed!

Who were the finalists?

The Voice had five finalists. All of them performed with their coaches in the finale episode.

Team Kelly: The mentor performed a duet with Hailey Mia to the song Funny and with Girl Named Tom on Leave Before You Love Me.

Team Blake: Shelton and Paris Winningham sang Love Train and his duet with Moten was to Just a Fool.

Team John Legend: His team had one finalist, Jershika Maple, and the duo performed a duet to O Holy Night.

Team Ariana Grande: The pop star didn't have any finalists from her team on The Voice.

Among the five contestants, Girl Named Tom won the season. They set a record on The Voice as the first non-solo act to be victorious. The band includes siblings, Caleb Liechty (26), Joshua Liechty (24), and Bekah Liechty (20).

After their win, Girl Named Tom took to their Instagram to thank their fans and inform them that they were headed home as their father was unwell:

Moten came second, followed by Winningham, Mia, and Maple.

JLo and Coldplay performed in The Voice finale

Apart from the contestants and coaches, The Voice entertained viewers with multiple performances by famous singers.

Jennifer "JLo" Lopez, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Walker Hayes, and Carrie Underwood rocked the stage.

Here's the list of songs the popstars and singers chose to perform on The Voice:

Keys: Old Memories

Coldplay/BTS: My Universe

Hayes: Fancy Like

Sheeran: Shivers

JLo: On My Way

Also Read Article Continues below

The two-part finale of The Voice Season 21 began on Monday night and wrapped up the next day on NBC.

Edited by Ravi Iyer