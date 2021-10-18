Who is Clint Sherman from Team Blake? 'The Voice' contestant has seen tough days as a kid

Season 21 of the hit series The Voice got back on the air last month. The star-studded judges panel of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande along with their respective teams,have managed to keep fans totally hooked.

Hailing from Royse City, Texas, Clint stole some hearts with his blind audition performance. Sherman sang the hit single Brown Eyes Girl by Van Morrison and managed to secure a spot on Team Shelton. Speaking of the song, Blake said:

"I have covered that song a million times on my show."

Who is Clint Sherman on 'The Voice'?

Southern singer Clint Sherman was raised in a small town in rural Texas. Sherman suffered due to his parents' divorce at a very young age, which made things quite difficult for his family. His mother worked hard to provide Clint and his sibling with the life they deserved.

Sherman was thirteen years old when his mother surprised him with a guitar. He then started spending time learning music.

The 25-year-old singer joined a worship band in high school, and after his graduation, he formed a country band that performed all around Dallas.

The Voice contender recently got engaged to his sweetheart Jenni and is looking forward to starting their new life together after gaining some vital knowledge and fame on the show.

All about 'The Voice'

This season on The Voice, coaches Clarkson, Legend, Shelton, and Grande sit through intense auditions for three weeks. Each judge gets to select their team of 12 singers out of the contestants who audition.

Hosted by Carson Daly, the reality show will air twice a week this season. This time, The Voice, brings back its live audience, who have not been a part of the show since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the blind auditions round has ended, the NBC show now has its viewers ready for some epic song battles in the next phase of the show. The four battle advisors are Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).

The upcoming episodes of The Voice will air on October 18 and 19 on NBC and consist of knockouts and live performances.

Edited by Atul S