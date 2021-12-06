5 NBC shows to return in 2022

NBC is one of the best TV Networks that consistently churns out quality content for its audience. It's one of the oldest channels that still provides some of the best shows to binge-watch. The network also launched its own streaming service in 2020 called Peacock, which has more than 50 million users.

Since we're about to enter 2022 in a few weeks, here are some 5 NBC shows that are looking promising and will return to the screen next year.

5 NBC shows to premiere in 2022

1) Kenan (Season 2)

Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd in Kenan (Image via NBC Entertainment)

Kenan is a comedy show made with the heart and soul of the crew involved; it gives you a reason to smile even when the situation is not in your favor. The show talks about the grief and struggles of a single parent who has two daughters to raise. The first season aired during the pandemic when so many people were coping with the loss of their loved ones, which meant that Kenan instantly connected with the audience.

Fortunately, the wait is over as the second season of the hit show will air on January 3, 2022.

2) This Is Us (Season 6)

Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore in This Is Us (Image via NBC Entertainment)

This Is Us, an American family drama television series created by Dan Fogelman, is one of the best shows currently streaming on NBC, if not all of television. The final season will premiere on January 4, 2022.

The series follows the lives and families of two parents and their three children in two separate timelines, past and present. The emotional storylines, the soundtrack, and the flawless acting are only some of the aspects that make This Is Us a fan-favourite.

3) Young Rock (Season 2)

Uli Latukefu and Joseph Lee Anderson in Young Rock (Image via NBC Entertainment)

Young Rock is an American sitcom based upon the life of professional wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as "The Rock." The series, created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, has received mostly positive reviews from the audience and has been renewed for season 2.

Young Rock will return to the screen on March 15, 2022.

4) Mr. Mayor (Season 2)

Ted Danson in Mr. Mayor (Image via NBC Entertainment)

Mr. Mayor is an American sitcom television series created by Tina Frey and Robert Carlock for NBC. The series follows Neil Bremer (Ted Danson), a wealthy businessman, who decides to run for Mayor and what follows.

The second season is due on March 15, 2022.

5) Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 21)

Law and Order (Image via NBC)

One of the longest-running prime-time shows in the US, Law & Order has been renewed for the 21st season. After having been cancelled in the early 2010s, the show will return to its usual format on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The season is produced by Wolf Films and Universal Television.

