‘RHOM’ new cast list: Meet Guerdy Abraira and others from the Peacock series

Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) will soon return with its fourth season. The show is returning after eight years since the last season ended in 2013.

The first three installments aired on Bravo, but RHOM Season 4 will premiere on Peacock TV. The official synopsis of the reality show reads:

“The Real Housewives of Miami, Peacock’s first-ever original Housewives ‘city’ series, is putting the sizzle back in America’s hottest city for its highly anticipated return on Thursday, December 16. Set against the backdrop of one of the most exciting and diverse cities in the world, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI will take viewers on a wild ride of red-hot fun and friendship – with of course, no drama to spare.”

Some old faces will return to the show, while three newcomers will be joining to escalate the drama.

Here's a look at the new cast list of RHOM Season 4.

RHOM Season 4's new cast members

Guerdy Abraira

Abraira is a popular American destination wedding planner and designer. She's also a television personality who previously featured on the HGTV show, Holiday Crafters.

The RHOM newbie was born in Haiti, but was raised in Paris and Miami along with her seven siblings. She has a Haitian background as well as American nationality.

While she is based in Miami, Abraira travels often for work. She is also a luxury event manager, interior designer and host.

Abraira has been married for 18 years to her high school sweetheart Russell Abraira and they have two children together. In the trailer of RHOM, she shared that she lost her brother and his family in an earthquake.

Dr. Nicole Martin

Martin is an anesthesiologist from Miami who has been in practice for around 10 years. She got her medical degree from the University of Miami School of Medicine and is currently working at the University of Miami Hospital and Clinics–UHealth Tower.

Martin is not the first doctor in the Real Housewives franchise. Jennifer Armstrong from RHOC is a professional dermatologist and plastic surgeon, while Tiffany Moon from RHOD is an anesthesiologist.

The trailer for Real Housewives of Miami features Martin locking horns with one of the regular cast members. She is also seen mending fences with her estranged father.

Julia Lemigova

Lemigova has an interesting profile that will definitely make her a perfect fit for this drama and glamor-filled show. Originally hailing from Russia, she is a professional model who once bagged titles like Miss USSR (1990) and 2nd Miss Universe runner-up (1991).

Lemigova is currently married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova. The 49-year-old is the first LGBTQIA+ housewife in the Real Housewives franchise. Before Navratilova, she had married French banker Edouard Stern and they had a son together. Unfortunately, their son passed away in 1999 and five years later, Stern was found dead in an alleged bondage situation.

Lemigova resides in Miami with her wife and two daughters. She will be seen bringing spice and power drama to RHOM Season 4.

In addition to the aforementioned new cast, RHOM will also welcome veterans Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Echevarria and Larsa Pippen. Kiki Barth, Adriana De Moura and Marysol Patton will also join the housewives as friends.

RHOM Season 4 is all set to premiere Thursday, December 16, on Peacock TV.

