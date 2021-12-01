When will ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 4 premiere? Release date, trailer, and more

Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) returns after eight years, and fans couldn’t keep calm. The upcoming season 4 will see some old faces returning to the show, which promises to be filled with drama.

Fans thought the third season was the last of Real Housewives of Miami as its finale episode aired on November 14, 2013.

Meanwhile, Season 4 will welcome back Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa Pippen, along with newcomers Julia Lemigova, Greedy Abraira, and Dr. Nicole Martin.

The cast members will also be joined by KiKi Barth, Marysol Patton, and Adriana De Moura.

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 4 airs in December

The new season of Real Housewives of Miami is all set to premiere Thursday, December 16, on Peacock TV.

The first three seasons aired on Bravo, but the upcoming installment will exclusively stream on Peacock TV. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services, such as Sling TV, fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu+Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What happens in the new trailer?

The network recently dropped the first official trailer of The Real Housewives of Miami. Watching the familiar faces in the video a decade later made fans nostalgic.

The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip started with Patton asking the ladies, who are set around a dining table, about the least trusted fellow housewife on the show.

Newbie Dr. Martin asked Patton to answer first, to which the latter said:

“I think I trust Nicole the least.”

The response didn’t go down well with Martin, who replies:

“Marysol, you are bored in your life!”

The trailer then shows the housewives accusing Pippen of doing something shadier with her OnlyFans account. To the unaware, OnlyFans is an online subscription service for influencers and content creators. The platform allows celebrities to put up any kind of content they think their followers will be willing to pay to view that content.

The Real Housewives of Miami promo video ends with Echevarria going through a tragedy on her wedding day.

She was supposed to marry Todd Nepola on the day she lost her mother to COVID-19. Echevarria had put up a post in August when the incident happened.

Real Housewives of Miami will include her mother’s funeral. A few shots can be seen in the trailer as well.

Edited by Shaheen Banu