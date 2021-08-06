What happened to Josh Goldstein's sister on Love Island? All about his heartbreaking exit with Shannon St. Clair as Lindsey Goldstein passes away

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair became the first official couple in the ongoing season of "Love Island USA." Unfortunately, the pair decided to make a heartbreaking exit from the show after receiving the tragic news of Goldstein's sister’s death.

During the August 5 episode of "Love Island," contestants woke up to find Goldstein and Clair's bed empty. The couple then arrived to announce the reason for their untimely exit. Josh Goldstein mentioned that he received the devastating news of his sister’s demise from his family:

“I just wanna tell you guys that me and Shannon are going home today. Unfortunately, my sister passed away last night. Yeah, I just got word. She was an unbelievable person. She was the reason I’m here. The reason I found Shannon and met all you guys.”

We send our love and condolences to Josh and his family from all of us at Love Island. ❤️ — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 6, 2021

He further shared his decision to leave the show to support his family in times of need:

“It’s unexpected, but she lived an unbelievable life, and I just need to be home with my family right now to support them, and I just want to let you guys know that I’m so grateful to have met all of you.”

Meanwhile, Clair decided to accompany Josh Goldstein to support him through the tough phase. The difficult news came just a day after Goldstein and Clair had their official date on "Love Island."

Although the pair had their own share of fights and trust issues, they emerged as one of the most-loved couples on the show.

Who was Josh Goldstein's sister, Lindsey Goldstein?

Lindsey Goldstein passes away at 27 (image via Facebook/Eric Goldstein)

Love Island star Josh Goldstein's sister, Lindsey Beth Goldstein, tragically passed away at 27. Her brother announced the tragic news of her passing and shared that Lindsey motivated him to participate in the show.

The news was also confirmed by Lindsey’s uncle, Eric Goldstein. Lindsey Goldstein was born to parents Marc and Lynn Goldstein and was based in Haverhill, Massachusetts. She shared a close bond with her brother, Josh Goldstein.

She reportedly worked as an investigator at the Department of Children and Families for the State of MA to prevent domestic abuse and negligence. She also worked as a senior family intervention specialist at youth villages.

Lindsey was reportedly engaged and was actively involved in her wedding plans before her sudden tragic passing. The cause of her death remains unknown as of now.

Fans react to Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair’s exit from Love Island

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair (image via CBS/Love Island USA)

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair developed a close bond from the beginning of Love Island Season 3. After getting over their personal issues, the duo finally came together on the show this week.

Following their ziplining date, the couple officially confessed their feelings for each other. Clair shared that she was on “cloud nine” with Goldstein:

“I feel like I’m on cloud nine. I feel like I could totally see myself doing this with you on the outside.”

Clair also gave her nod when Goldstein officially asked her to be his girlfriend:

“This moment here ziplining and having that rush of emotion and like watching you and this waterfall. It’s honestly a perfect spot, and I know that you know we sort of already are, but I have a question to ask you. Do you want to be my girlfriend?”

The couple has won several hearts across the globe. They were often considered one of the strongest contenders for the winning price. However, fans were left devastated after Josh and Shannon’s exit from the show.

Several fans took to social media to offer their condolences to Josh Goldstein and his family. They also appreciated Clair for her decision to support Josh through this difficult time:

Sending my thoughts and prayers to Josh, Shannon, and Josh's family for their loss. So glad you and Shonnon found each other, Josh, and are happy together. ♥️♥️🙏🙏 #loveislandusa — Patricia K. Fleishma (@flpkar) August 6, 2021

Sending Josh and his family all the support that they could need right now #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/8Prw2KAe0q — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) August 6, 2021

OH MY GOSHHH POOR JOSH IM GLAD SHANNON IS GOING WITH HIM

#LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/a9S1ARMlD3 — ley 💘🇬🇭 (@L0VETAPE5) August 6, 2021

Already miss Josh and Shannon.



Sending love and prayers to his family #LoveIslandUSA — Lone Wolf (@OilersDiva) August 6, 2021

we all knew josh and shannon were going to win!! give them the money to help w funeral expenses!! they deserve it! literally my heart is breaking! #LoveIslandUSA @loveislandusa — amaya pierceall (@pierceallamaya) August 6, 2021

This is not how we wanted Shannon & Josh out 😭 I’m heartbroken #LoveIslandUSA — 💚 (@adriwatchestv) August 6, 2021

Shannon choosing to leave with Josh proves that they would have won this whole thing #LoveIslandUSA — bitch (@missgirlhq) August 6, 2021

This season of love island has to be cursed, poor josh #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/ysunbJ56B7 — absurdly mediocre (@AbsurdlyM) August 6, 2021

They woke up Josh in the middle of the night to give him that news. Imagine waking up to something like that #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VWGU4XxTVl — sana💜💜 (@sanaahxx) August 6, 2021

Wow Shannon is a real one. First time on Love Island USA where a couple leaves together. If they had just met maybe Shannon would have stayed but they were close so she needed to be with him 💔. Love that Will and Shannon apologized too. Condolences to Josh #loveislandusa — my voice (@sdal_voice) August 6, 2021

As support and tributes continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Josh and Shannon will return to the show for the finale. As of now, the couple will be with the Goldstein family as they mourn the loss of Lindsey Goldstein.

Also Read: Where to watch Love Island 2021 online: Streaming details, airtime, and more

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen