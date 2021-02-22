Daft Punk break up: The best fan tributes on Twitter

The widely celebrated and influential French electronic music duo Daft Punk has split up after a glorious 28-year run.

Comprising of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, Daft Punk is one of the most influential names in the electronic music sphere. The iconic duo was instrumental in revolutionizing the French House genre.

The group announced their decision via an excerpt from their 2006 avant-garde sci-fi film "Electroma", dubbed "Epilogue." The clip features the duo walking amidst a desert landscape as the sun sets/ rises in the horizon. It was a curtain call on their collaborative endeavour.

The eight-minute sequence ends with a pair of robot hands forming a triangle before the timeframe of their illustrious career flashes on screen - 1993-2021.

this clip made me cry more than electroma

pic.twitter.com/SQwzH59HOf — Ray (@rayvolution909) February 22, 2021

The duo have also decided to retire the iconic space helmets and leather jackets. The split was confirmed by their long-term publicist, Kathryn Frazier.

Fans react to Daft Punk breaking up after 28 successful years

Advertisement

Over the course of their career, Daft Punk won six Grammy awards and earned 12 nominations, but its legacy goes beyond awards.

From Homework (1997) to Random Access Memories ( 2013), their musical journey has been a unique one, peppered with several breakthrough tracks.

Their recent collaborations with The Weeknd on chartbusters such as "I Feel It Coming" and "Starboy" added a whole new sheen to their sparkling discography.

On the film front, their orchestral soundtrack for Disney's Tron: Legacy is considered a hallowed work of art. The duo's robotic personae served as a perfect match for the film's science-fiction aesthetic.

Their breakup set Twitterati abuzz. Emotions were certainly high, as several fans and members of the industry thanked the duo for taking them on an unforgettable musical odyssey of 28 years.

Here are a few:

Daft punk breaking up hits hard. I found their music on Cartoon Network when I was like 12 becuz they played the Harder better faster stronger music vid. Fell in love w them saw them live at their first Coachella performance. Thank u for all the music & inspiration 🥲 — dillonfrancis (@DillonFrancis) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

Daft punk didn’t have to go & break my heart on a Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/JYTLjnk11i — Amanda (@HaiiAmanda_) February 22, 2021

Thank you for the memories and music Daft Punk. The world will miss you 😢 pic.twitter.com/613gB1KiTT — GRiZ (@Griz) February 22, 2021

As a french producer its hard to describe the huge impact Daft Punk had on my life, my music and career. Thank you for forever changing the landscape of music 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nBF651kZl1 — frenchie (@habstrakt) February 22, 2021

"oh daft punk broke up?? well that's sad but i can handle it"



(watches video) pic.twitter.com/n5UR0bx40U — it's nouv! (@nnoouuvv) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

thank u daft punk for save my life, im so happy that i met u. i cant stop thinking about u and how u marked everyone's life, i just wish u guys were fine and u deserve everything...



i love u forever and u guys always deserve my heart. pic.twitter.com/WxbD39PLBz — bon voyage, daft punk. ✨ (@_starduuuust) February 22, 2021

Electronic music would’ve been a whole lot different without Daft Punk. Definitely going to miss them, but thank you guys for everything. pic.twitter.com/M0OwaB1ajQ — Nuñez (@nunzzz84) February 22, 2021

28 years.

12 Grammy nominations and 6 wins.

4 studio albums.

2 documentaries and 2 movies.

2 live albums.

1 soundtrack.

1 Daft Punk.

Thanks for the ride, boys. pic.twitter.com/TdSVyKzEjR — daft please come back (@interstelarcana) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk appreciation post pic.twitter.com/FXQB9NzwbN — theron // blm ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 (@_TEB2_) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

Daft Punk forever✨ — KAVINSKY✨ (@iamKAVINSKY) February 22, 2021

thinking about how every stage of my life would have gone so differently if it weren’t for Daft Punk — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk have just announced they have officially called it quits after 28 years.



Genuine sadness. These guys will be musical legends forever. pic.twitter.com/7CDysJdd6L — Jon (@MrDalekJD) February 22, 2021

man this sucks



RIP Daft Punk, one of the greatest of all time pic.twitter.com/78SwDRNT3q — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

#DaftPunk breaking up is hitting me in all types of nostalgic ways pic.twitter.com/KaE02OAU0j — Mila (@milafajita) February 22, 2021

Thank you to Daft Punk for making beautiful art for 28 years. You made us better. Faster. Stronger. ♥️🤖 pic.twitter.com/AjoQnW54jM — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) February 22, 2021

feeling like this rn listening to daft punk while sad as hell pic.twitter.com/Govx6n6ZRI — Dr. Nicolette, Himbologist ⋆ (@nicoletters) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

heres a little tribute to daft punk after retirement pic.twitter.com/1cXBBRWYzg — DitzyFlama (@DitzyTweets) February 22, 2021

As bummed as I am that there will never be new Daft Punk music again… Gotta say, 28 years of it is a pretty incredible run. Thank you for the musics, fellas — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 22, 2021

If you CAN'T vibe to Daft Punk, I will just assume you are a whole bad vibe. Thank you Daft Punk for making this eternal classic banger. pic.twitter.com/JmiN8tJjt7 — Psycho The Thread Lad (Like Limit) (@LadPsycho) February 22, 2021

i love them i love them i love them, thank you daft punk 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/DoiSt17iFU — madeleine :-( (@mabledersteen) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

thank you daft punk for giving us amazing music and for helping me find my calling in life. your music will never die! 🤖🤖✨ #ThankYouDaftPunk pic.twitter.com/MCMkgOvs48 — mawili 🔗 (@mxrblesoda2) February 22, 2021

I pixeled a little fan art about 2 weeks ago, and I was trying to figure out when to post it here. I suppose today is that day. Thank you for everything, Daft Punk 😟❤️ pic.twitter.com/hQ4SgFwCsu — Kadabura (@KadaburaDraws) February 22, 2021

thank you daft punk <3 pic.twitter.com/zj5tPeMTkM — sam misses dapu (@LEGALIZEANDRE) February 22, 2021

gonna miss you robots forever. thank you daft punk pic.twitter.com/bthWTu5iSC — GIOGIO @ college❗️ (@yeahhhrobot) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

Sharing my fav Daft Punk meme to commemorate RIP to the sound of summer :[ pic.twitter.com/aya8QWQLJb — Domi (@domiqva) February 22, 2021

The fact that I will never get to experience a Daft Punk concert before I die 💔 pic.twitter.com/HX6hbuFnf6 — samuel lavari. (@samuellavari) February 22, 2021

Me when some celebrity couple announces their breakup Vs. Me when Daft Punk announces they’re breaking up pic.twitter.com/G9CVoErSOF — Natasha 😳 (@OhNataNata) February 22, 2021

Fans are grappling with a myriad of emotions.

The outpouring of support and nostalgia is certainly heartening to see and is testament to their legacy and influence.

Advertisement

Daft Punk left an indelible impact on the hearts of millions across the globe.