Daft Punk break up: The best fan tributes on Twitter

The widely celebrated and influential French electronic music duo Daft Punk has split up after a glorious 28-year run.
Comprising of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, Daft Punk is one of the most influential names in the electronic music sphere. The iconic duo was instrumental in revolutionizing the French House genre.
The group announced their decision via an excerpt from their 2006 avant-garde sci-fi film "Electroma", dubbed "Epilogue." The clip features the duo walking amidst a desert landscape as the sun sets/ rises in the horizon. It was a curtain call on their collaborative endeavour.
The eight-minute sequence ends with a pair of robot hands forming a triangle before the timeframe of their illustrious career flashes on screen - 1993-2021.
The duo have also decided to retire the iconic space helmets and leather jackets. The split was confirmed by their long-term publicist, Kathryn Frazier.
Fans react to Daft Punk breaking up after 28 successful years
Over the course of their career, Daft Punk won six Grammy awards and earned 12 nominations, but its legacy goes beyond awards.
From Homework (1997) to Random Access Memories ( 2013), their musical journey has been a unique one, peppered with several breakthrough tracks.
Their recent collaborations with The Weeknd on chartbusters such as "I Feel It Coming" and "Starboy" added a whole new sheen to their sparkling discography.
On the film front, their orchestral soundtrack for Disney's Tron: Legacy is considered a hallowed work of art. The duo's robotic personae served as a perfect match for the film's science-fiction aesthetic.
Their breakup set Twitterati abuzz. Emotions were certainly high, as several fans and members of the industry thanked the duo for taking them on an unforgettable musical odyssey of 28 years.
Fans are grappling with a myriad of emotions.
The outpouring of support and nostalgia is certainly heartening to see and is testament to their legacy and influence.
Daft Punk left an indelible impact on the hearts of millions across the globe.
Published 22 Feb 2021, 23:57 IST