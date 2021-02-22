Legendary music duo Daft Punk split after 28 years

French music duo Daft Punk has officially called it quits after 28 years of composing and performing together.

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter were rarely spotted outside of their robotic avatars. They were a real enigma for nearly three decades.

The news was confirmed by Daft Punk's publicist Kathryn Frazier. No further details have been provided. Fans are already lamenting the loss of the iconic duo.

Daft Punk: 28 years, 6 Grammys, and countless fans

The musical duo's association began in the '80s when they met in school in Paris. The two hit it off instantly, making music from the get-go and forming a band by the name of Darlin'.

The duo received a negative review from Melody Maker, calling the music "a daft punky thrash." The review struck a chord with the duo and eventually gave rise to the name "Daft Punk."

Daft Punk set the bar for electronic, disco, fusion, and house through the '90s and 2000s.

The tracks "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" and "One More Time" became smash hits and propelled the duo to the very top. After two decades of success, the duo was not done.

The release of "Random Access Memories" in 2014 took the duo to the upper echelons within the music industry. The duo won four Grammys that year. Daft Punk has earned 12 Grammy nominations in total and won six.

2021 officially marks the end of the duo. Fans are still in shock. No statement has been made yet regarding the reasons behind their split. The duo, in quintessential Daft Punk fashion, uploaded a cryptic YouTube video titled "Epilogue" to bid farewell.

