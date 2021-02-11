Fortnite x TRON set to happen soon: Everything to know

Fortnite is going through a series of collaborations, one pop culture icon at a time. Flash was the latest addition to the game, and it looks like there's another iconic character who is all set to make their way into the game.

Although the collaborations that Fortnite is experiencing bring in a lot of interesting characters to the game, fans have been complaining about the game losing out on its originality.

The Fortnite x Tron Collaboration

The Tron collaboration with Fortnite is slightly weird because the characters from Tron aren't really hunters. In fact, even the Flash isn't a hunter per see, but was included in the game anyway. From the looks of it, Epic Games has stepped away from the hunter theme and is now trying to build its own multiverse of sorts.

its tron



i know as an expert on tron because i played some tron game on PS3 and have very vague memories that this reminded me of



the game stinked fyi — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) February 10, 2021

Dataminers have decrypted the portal, which totally looks like a landscape from Tron. Apart from that, a recent transmission tweet posted on Fortnite's Twitter page contains audio of Jonesy uncovering a very dusty computer followed by the sound of fast bikes. All these indicate that Tron is the next so-called hunter to join the game.

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log MCP-82 ::

Targets Description: They fight for the users pic.twitter.com/aCbdywI8FQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 10, 2021

Currently, Fortnite has the most diverse collection of IPs than any game ever. It will be fun to see how all these characters play out once the villain of this season is finally revealed. Given that there is slightly over a month left for the season to come to a close, the villain may be announced soon enough for this season.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to draw parallels with the tokens from the care package the Squatingdog received. Fans speculate that the tokens are arcade tokens and reference Tron because the portal to the Tron world is through an old arcade machine.

This would also explain the tokens cause the whole game of tron in the movie is an arcade game. — Zac (@Zach_Beanz) February 10, 2021

Now we know what the arcade tokens in that gift box was for — justin saperstein (@justin_The_man1) February 10, 2021

Advertisement

The community has been vocal about what they want from this collab as well. One user went on to say that they would like to have a customizable light trail with the Tron light cycle.

HEAR ME OUT



IF YOU ARE GONNA BRING THE BIKE AS A GLIDER



Please let us choose the colors for the glider and each trail make it customize at the color that you choose 👏 pic.twitter.com/ikpMiok77w — ⚡uP CandywingX⚡ (@qCandywingX) February 10, 2021

Another user believes that the light cycle will be a drivable vehicle in the game and the glider will be the one from Tron Legacy.

I think the Bikes are gonna be Driveable Vehicles.

But for Gliders i Think they are gonna use the Light Jets wich appear in Tron: Legacy pic.twitter.com/9200qtjKdr — HatCrab (@Eli_362) February 11, 2021

There isn't much detail available about the Tron skin yet. There's a high chance that the skin will come to Fortnite with the 15.40 update. Fortnite has been receiving patches every alternate week. There's a possibility of a new 15.40 update in Fortnite next week.