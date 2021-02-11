How to get The Flash skin, emote, and other cosmetics in Fortnite

The fastest man alive, a.k.a The Flash, has sped his way into Fortnite. The Flash is the latest character to join the list of ever-growing hunters in the game. Players can now don the iconic red outfit and mow down their enemies in style.

The new skin comes with a brand new set of pickaxes, a back bling, and a new emote. They are all included in the bundle. It'll be interesting to see how The Flash fits in with the other hunters in the game.

How to get The Flash skin in Fortnite

It is your destiny...to play in The Flash Cup!



Grab a partner and mark your calendar:



📅 Wednesday, February 10, 2021

🏆 The Flash Outfit

📋 https://t.co/2Rn89aiLa1

🔗https://t.co/ui16e2O4pu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 9, 2021

Players looking to get The Flash skin for free will have probably missed their chance by now. Fortnite conducted the Flash Cup yesterday, where players had three hours to score as many points as they could. Those who scored the highest points in each region won the Flash skin along with the Speed Force back bling.

That's the only way players can get the skin for free. For those who weren't placed high enough in the tournament to win the skin and those who weren't able to log in on time to participate in the tournament, all hope isn't lost.

Players can purchase the entire Flash set, including the pickaxe, the Speed Force back bling, and the emote from the item store once it's available for purchase.

The price of the set hasn't been disclosed yet. According to Epic Games, those who purchase The Flash set in Fortnite will receive a Flash-themed loading screen as a part of the set.

Even though the skin looks great, fans have been complaining about the excessive collaborations that the game is forcing currently.

Bro this isn't even fortnite anymore just straight paid Advertisement that benefits both parties — Florida Beast (@FloridaBeast904) February 9, 2021

Thinking of it and knowing that they planned all this at least 1-2 years ago, Yes Fortnite isn't Fortnite anymore its a crossover game like Smash or MVC, I wouldn't exactly say that its a huge ad I'd say its a celebration of something, But if you don't like it I understand why. — Nep for Smash / X for Fortnite #NepforSmash (@NepforSmash) February 9, 2021

Players have also expressed their desire to see the pump action shotgun back in Fortnite as well.

There's little over a month left for the current season in Fortnite to come to an end. Epic Games is yet to reveal the big bad for this season.

Given that there are hunters from different universes involved in the game, it'll be interesting to see how all these characters come together to fight the villain at the end of the season in Fortnite.