Where to watch After We Fell? Streaming details, cast, plot, and more

The famous "After" franchise is again the talk of the town due to the arrival of its third installment After We Fell. The romantic drama saw the light of day the previous weekend in the United States and is expected to drop on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in the coming days.

It will be an understatement to say that After We Fell has further tangled the already complicated relationship between Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). Anyhow, fans are itching to catch the third movie of their beloved romantic film series, whether it is online or in theatres.

After We Fell: All about the latest film in the "After" franchise

When was After We Fell released theatrically?

After We Fell is finally available in the USA theatres

After its opening in theatres across the globe on separate dates, starting with releasing in many European countries from September 1, 2021. Here's the complete list of dates on which After We Fell was released:

September 1 - Italy, Sweden, and Poland

- Italy, Sweden, and Poland September 2 - Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, Republic of North Macedonia, Netherlands, Serbia, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Ukraine

- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, Republic of North Macedonia, Netherlands, Serbia, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Ukraine September 3 - Spain, Norway, Romania, and South Africa

- Spain, Norway, Romania, and South Africa September 9 - Australia, New Zealand, and Hungary

- Australia, New Zealand, and Hungary September 10 - Canada

- Canada September 30 - USA

The movie is expected to release in South Korea on October 13, 2021.

Apart from the theatrical releases, the movie was expected to be screened at two Special events in the US. One event happened on September 30, 2021, while the second is supposed to happen on October 4 at 7.00 PM across a limited number of theatres.

These special event screenings featured BTS featurette including the lead couple.

When will After We Fell release online?

Netflix and Prime Video have streaming rights of the movie for different regions (Image via Voltage Pictures)

After We Fell is releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video in UK and France on October 22, 2021. On the other hand, Netflix has rights for the movie in different countries and will release the film in countries like India on October 21, 2021.

Hence, fans who have a subscription plan on their respective platforms can keep an eye on the release.

After We Fell: Cast, characters, runtime, and premise

Cast, runtime, and premise

Cast and characters

The third film of the "After" movie franchise has an ensemble cast that includes the following actors:

Josephine Langford portrays Tessa Young

portrays Hero Fiennes Tiffin portrays Hardin Scott

portrays Louise Lombard portrays Trish Daniels

portrays Rob Estes portrays Ken Scott

portrays Arielle Kebbel portrays Kimberly (Replacing Arielle Kebbel)

portrays (Replacing Arielle Kebbel) Chance Perdomo portrays Landon Gibson (Replacing Shane Paul McGhie)

portrays (Replacing Shane Paul McGhie) Frances Turner portrays Karen Scott (Replacing Karimah Westbrook)

portrays (Replacing Karimah Westbrook) Kiana Madeira portrays Nora

portrays Carter Jenkins portrays Robert

portrays Mira Sorvino portrays Carol Young (Replacing Mira Sorvino)

portrays (Replacing Mira Sorvino) Stephen Moyer portrays Christian Vance (Replacing Charlie Weber)

Runtime

After We Fell has a runtime of one hour and 39 minutes (99 minutes).

Synopsis

After We Fell is based on the third book of Anna Todd's famous After novel series with the same name. The movie's official synopsis as per Voltage Pictures (distributors) is given below:

"Despite Hardin’s return from London to win Tessa back, she still wants to take the job with Vance in Seattle. At first, Hardin thinks she is leaving him, but once Tessa makes it clear she wants him to move with her, Hardin realizes he can’t bear to live apart from her ultimately choosing to move to Seattle after graduation."

The story moves forward and things start to complicate further as:

"Even though Hardin was initially upset that Tessa’s dad came back into her life, he attempts to help her father. Sadly for Hardin, when he invites Tessa to join him in England for his mother’s wedding, he discovers a secret that will change his life forever."

