Hellbound releases new poster ahead of release

Netflix’s eagerly awaited drama Hellbound has dropped a new poster, less than a week ahead of its premiere.

Hellbound, directed by Yeon Sang Ho, is a Netflix original series set in a world where mankind is confronted with a terrifying supernatural phenomenon: ambassadors from hell who descend on Earth without warning, and sentence victims to eternal punishment in hell.

A growing religion led by Jung Jin Soo, played by Yoo Ah In, begins to gain popularity in the midst of the chaos caused by this horrific new reality, while others anxiously seek the truth behind this bizarre phenomena.

This series is based on the webcomic Jiok, made by the show’s director Yeon Sang Ho, and Choi Kyu Seok. Jiok literally translates to "hell". Yeon Sang Ho, who also directed the massively successful Train to Busan, first published the comic on Naver, before adapting it for Netflix as Hellbound.

Hellbound's release date set for November 19

Hellbound’s latest poster was revealed on November 15 and fans couldn't get enough of it.

In the brand new poster, society is depicted as being at a loss in the face of the nightmarish incidents. Hellbound’s poster also reveals the various sides of humanity as they create a new hell of their own within the new world order.

Along with lead actor Yoo Ah In, the reactions of the rest of the cast including Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, Won Jin Ah, and Yang Ik Joon, among others, when confronted by the hellish creatures, are strikingly different.

"Is it murder, or is it divine punishment?" read the writing at the very top of the page.

Jung Jin Soo, played by Yoo Ah In, is the leader of a new religion on the lookout for God's traces and purposes, while lawyer Min Hye Jin, played by Kim Hyun Joo, opposes the emerging pseudo-religion.

The characters of Park Jung Min and Won Jin Ah depict the journey of a family fighting to survive as the world around them falls. When Bae Young Jae's (Park Jung Min) family is sentenced to hell, he begins to study this new religion, while Song So Hyun (Won Jin Ah) does everything she can to keep their son safe. Jin Kyung Hoon, played by Yang Ik Joon, is the investigator in charge of investigating the paranormal event.

Hellbound is pegged to be the next big thing after Netflix’s massively successful Squid Game. The show intends to depict a binary contrast between the people who begin to fall into madness as they blindly put their faith in the emerging religion and the people who continue to be skeptics and stand up against the new phenomenon. The battle between blind faith and cynicism in this broken society, will birth another hell, with its own demons.

Hellbound is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 19, 2021.

