Top 5 K-dramas to watch out for in November 2021

It is the best season for K-drama lovers as tons of new shows are slated to be released in November on JTBC, tvN, SBS, KBS, and Netflix. October saw the conclusion of some important shows such as Yumi's Cells, Lovers of the Red Sky, My Name, among others.

These slots are now being replaced with even better K-dramas that have built a lot of anticipation around them.

5 K-Dramas with a promising cast that fans must look out for in November

1) Dr. Brain

The official plot of Apple TV’s debut K-Drama Dr. Brain is as follows:

“An emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife’s brain to piece together the mystery of what happened to his family and why.”

Release date: November 4

Where to stream: Apple TV

Cast: Lee Sun Kyun, Lee Yoo Young, Park Hee Soon, Seo Ji Hye, Lee Jae Won, Uhm Tae Goo

2) Happiness

The official plot of tvN K-Drama Happiness is as follows:

"A new type of deadly virus spreads throughout the city, and the apartment which has different social classes of people is sealed off. With the fear of the virus, and the conflicts of the different classes, the residents have to spend and survive in the new habitation.

Yoon Sae Bom was very quick on the decision and judgment. She did not grow up in a good environment. She wants to live comfortably in the complicated world, but she is righteous and can’t stand injustice.

Jung Yi Hyun is a police detective in the K-drama who is mainly in charge of violent crimes. He used to be a baseball player but had to quit due to a knee injury. He struggles to protect people from the danger in the apartment.

Han Tae Seok was an information agent while serving in the military in the K-drama, and after being discharged, he worked as an executive at a pharmaceutical company. He is the perfect person for a position dealing with infectious diseases. How the three managed to live during this virus outbreak is the central storyline.

Release date: November 5

Where to stream: Viki

Cast: Park Hyun Sik, Han Hyo Joo, Jo Woo Jin

3) Now, We Are Breaking Up

According to Viki, the official plot of the K-drama Now, We Are Breaking Up is as follows:

“As the design department’s team leader of one of the nation’s top fashion companies, Ha Young Eun has made quite a name for herself in the fashion industry. Beautiful, trendy, and intelligent, Young Eun loves her work and she’s good at what she does. But when it comes to relationships, things are a bit different. Pragmatic to a fault, Young Eun often comes across as cold-hearted, as she prioritizes stability over all else."

Content in both her work and her life, Young Eun has never really been bothered by the fact that others might see her as cold. But when she meets Yoon Jae Kook, a popular freelance fashion photographer, things take an unexpected turn.

The living definition of the perfect man, Jae Kook is wealthy, handsome, and intelligent, but that’s not what catches Young Eun’s attention. There’s something more to Jae Kook that Young Eun just can’t seem to ignore.

As if in a dream, Young Eun and Jae Kook find themselves falling for each other in the K-Drama. But not all fairy tales have a happy ending. Is theirs a story that will end in heartbreak, or will they manage to find their own version of happily ever after, after all?

Release date: November 12

Where to stream: Viki

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, Choi Hee Seo, Kim Joo Heon, Nam Ki Ae

4) School 2021

The official plot of School 2021 is not out yet. However, this K-drama is part of a popular school franchise that has over the years portrayed the life of school students in as realistic a manner as possible. In this edition, the show will center on the lives of students who attend vocational school.

Release date: November 17

Where to stream: Viki

Cast: Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Jo Yi Hyun, Hwang Bo Reum Byeol, Kim Kang Min, Seo Hee Seon

5) Hellbound

According to Netflix, the official plot of this K-drama is as follows:

"Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice."

Release date: November 18

Where to stream: Netflix

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, Kim Do Yoon

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Which K-drama are you looking forward to watching in November 2021? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by R. Elahi