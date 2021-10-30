Lovers of the Red Sky ending explained: Ha Ram and Cheong-gi get their happy ending, but here’s why season 2 is necessary

In the Lovers of the Red Sky finale, Cheong-gi (Kim Yoo Jung) and Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo Seop) managed to get rid of the demon Mawang, sealed within Ha Ram. However, an open ending saw Prince Yangmyung and Prince Joohyun get ready for a battle.

Who will win, and will the throne belong to the greedy brother? This is a question that was left unanswered.

This very question is also the reason why audiences have an opportunity to meet at least a part of the cast of Lovers of the Red Sky again. Of course, there has been no official confirmation regarding another season.

However, that never stopped audiences from hoping before, especially because the show received decent ratings, mainly towards the end.

What led to the battle at the end of Lovers of the Red Sky?

Samsin helped Cheong-gi and Ha Ram seal Mawang in the eternal vessel that Cheong-gi created. She also ensured the curse that Mawang had cast on Ha Ram and Cheong-gi on their birthday was lifted. This meant that the two could lead lives without any obstacles.

In fact, by the end of Lovers of the Red Sky, the two have set up a quiet and fulfilling life for themselves. Five years after Samsin sealed Mawang in the painting, Cheong-gi and Ha Ram were in wedded bliss and parents to an adorable son. Yet, the trouble between prince Joohyun and prince Yangmyung had not ended.

For these five years, Joohyun was imprisoned for treason. It was with the help of Gisaeng Mae that he planned a rebellion. On the day that Yangmyung visited Cheong-gi and Ha Ram, the uprising took place, and the moment he arrived, it was clear that his brother had no intention of backing down this time.

Not only did Joohyun escape from the prison in Lovers of the Red Sky, but he also attacked the palace guards and aimed to remove his younger brother Yangmyung from the picture altogether. That was the only way he could get his hands on the throne and maybe another chance at becoming the vessel of Mawang.

The disease he was inflicted with when Mawang passed through him as a young boy continued to spread further within him. He was at wit’s end grasping at straws.

However, the show ended with the two brothers facing each other. The winner and whether Yangmyung was able to win the battle were not shown.

Another question that remained unanswered in Lovers of the Red Sky was the mystery behind Hwacha, the goblin who loved paintings. The old man who appeared in Ha Ram’s dreams and claimed to be his grandfather was Hwacha, and once Cheong-gi’s painting was completed, he was able to suck all its divine powers unto himself.

Who is he really, and will he continue to play a role in court politics if Lovers of the Red Sky is renewed for a second season? These are questions that need to be answered by the makers of the show.

Edited by Ravi Iyer