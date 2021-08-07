Lovers of the Red Sky: Release date, cast, plot, stills, teasers and everything to know about Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Yoo-jung show

Lovers of the Red Sky, set to air on SBS, is a period Kdrama based on a novel written by Jung Eun-gwol called Hong Chun-gi. The novel was adapted for screen by writer Ha Eun.

The show is directed by Jung Tae-yoo, who is well known for directing hit shows such as Hyena, My Love from the Star, Tree with Deep Roots, and The Painter of Wind, among others.

The author, who authored Hong Chun-gi, also authored the books which were adapted into SBS shows The Moon that embraces the Sun and Sungkyungkwan Scandal.

The first script reading of the show took place in November 2020 and the show's main character Hong Cheon-ki is based on a real-life historical figure. However, the two volumes of novel that the show is based on is a mix of fact and fiction.

Release date of Lovers of the Red Sky

Lovers of the Red Sky is slated to release on August 30 and will take over the slot previously occupied by SBS show Racket Boys. It will be broadcast on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 pm.

Cast of Lovers of the Red Sky

Kim Yoo-jung as Hong Chun-gi

Actor Kim Yoo-jung has worked as an actor for over 15 years. The 22-year-old began work as a child actor in the film DMZ, bimujang jidae after which she began to work in Kdramas as well. Her most recent works include the Netflix film The 8th Night and SBS drama Backstreet Rookie.

Kim Yoo-jung will play the role of a female painter who enters Dohwawon in Lovers of the Red Sky. She is the first female painter to enter Joseon. She was born blind, but something miraculous occurred resulting in her regaining her vision.

Ahn Hyo-seop as Ha Ram

Actor Ahn Hyo-seop was last seen in the Kdrama Dr Romantic 2. Before that, he was seen in the fantasy show Abyss. In Lovers of the Red Sky, the actor will play the role of Ha Ram.

Ha Ram may have lost his sight, but he works as a clairvoyant who reads the stars. How would he do this and why is there a question that only the show can answer? However, it was indicated that Ha Ram would fall in love with Chun-gi who used to be blind.

Gong Myung as Prince Anpyeong (Lee Young)

Actor Gong Myung was recently seen in Be Melodramatic. He has worked on a number of movies and shows. In Lovers of the Red Sky, he will play the role of Prince Anpyeong. His character is a free spirit that loves poetry and is full of romantic qualities but only on the outside. On the inside though, he is a lonely young man.

Kwak Si-yang as Prince Suyang (Yi Yu)

Actor Kwak Si-yang, who was seen in shows such as Chicago Typewriter among others, will play the role of Prince Suyang in Lovers of the Red Sky. He is confident that he will become the king of Joseon and how that influences his life will be a subplot in the show.

Other cast members:

Choi Seung-hun as young Ha Ram

Ko Kyu-pil as Cheong Ji-gi (Prince Anpyeong's Servant)

Kim Hyun-mok as Mansoo (Ha Ram's Servant)

Bae Myung-jin as Sergeant Ma

Jang Hyun-sung as Han Geon

Hong Kyung as Choi Jung

Hong Jin-ki as Cha Young-wook

Yoon Sa-bong as Kyun-ju

Jo Sung-ha as Seong-jo

Kim Kwang-kyu as Choi Won-ho

Song Seok-won as Moo-yeong

Jang Won-hyung as Shim Dae-yu

Plot of Lovers of the Red Sky

Ha Ram and Chun-gi meet for the first time when they are young and Chun-gi is blind. However, a miracle takes place and she regains her sight. In the meantime, things have changed drastically for Ha Ram who is now blind and seems to struggle with some kind of supernatural power. What leads the two of them together and how they fall in love is the crux of the story.

Stills and teasers of Lovers of the Red Sky

The teasers and stills of the Lovers of the Red Sky were released on the official social networking sites of broadcaster SBS. One of the teasers even portrayed Chun-gi and Ha-ram have a run in with each other as children and as adults.

The only teaser released so far indicates that the show will be a melodramatic romance, quite similar to the author's previous work The Moon that embraces the Sun.

