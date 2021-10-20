Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 14: How did Ha Ram survive after being stabbed by Prince Yangmyung?

Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 14, began right when Prince Yangmyung stabbed Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo-seop) in the back. This happened at the sealing ceremony that Prince Juhyang had prepared in expectation of becoming Mawang’s next vessel.

The second prince Juhyang was always expected to stay in the shadows. After all, his elder brother, the crown prince, had taken over the important tasks and responsibilities in anticipation of becoming the next ruler of Joseon.

Juhyang hated this fact. Even as a young boy, he eyed the throne even though the reigns of the kingdom would be handed over to his elder brother.

It was at this time that he met Mawang for the first time. Juhyang was the culprit who freed Mawang from the painting in the past. This happened on the day of the rain ritual, the same day Cheong-gi could magically see, and Ha Ram lost his vision.

Mawang entered Ha Ram’s body just as Samsin had expected.

What happened to Ha Ram and Cheong-gi during the sealing ceremony in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 14?

Ha Ram lost his eyes, and the same was left for safekeeping with Cheong-gi (Kim Yoo-jung), a move that Samsin had planned meticulously. She had also sealed Mawang inside Ha Ram carefully.

It was when he was reunited with Cheong-gi, who held the source of Mawang’s power — his eyes — that Mawang woke up within Ha Ram. Now, Juhyang wants to transfer Mawang’s vessel in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 14.

He hoped that he could be that vessel and become the next king of Joseon. Juhyang hoped to use the divine painting of the previous king that Cheong-gi had worked on and make a deal with Ha Ram to hand over Mawang to him.

Ha Ram was ready to do so because he believed that Mawang possessing the royal family was the perfect revenge in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 14.

However, things didn’t go as planned in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 14. Mawang was too powerful, and he also managed to tear the divine painting to shreds.

Mawang attacked Cheong-gi again for his eyes, and that is why Yangmyung attacked Ha Ram. However, Ha Ram survived, and Mawang was resealed within him again.

Yangmyung was exiled by Juhyang in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 14, for this move. Hence, he had to stay undercover in the capital.

While Juhyang managed to trap Cheong-gi, he couldn’t capture Ha Ram. Instead, he hoped to use Cheong-gi to get to Ha Ram in Lovers of the Red Sky, episode 14.

He did kill Cheong-gi’s father and used her friends like family at the Baekhyeon Painting Society next. Despite Ha Ram’s warning, Cheong-gi got ready to meet the prince in hopes that she could save her friends.

Whether she succeeds is something that audiences will know next week.

