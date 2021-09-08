Lovers of the Red Sky episode 4: Ha Ram gets jealous after Prince Yangmyung pays attention to Cheong-gi, acts childish

Ha Ram (Ahn Hye-seop) realized who Cheong-gi (Kim Yoo-jung) was the moment she uttered her name in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 4. Yet, he asked about her father and learned that he was a painter. He then confirmed that this young painter was the same girl he had met many years ago in the capital.

At the time, she had even kissed him. They had promised each other that they would meet again. The plan failed, though, because of the circumstances then.

Lovers of Red Sky episode 4 saw Cheong-gi stand up for Ha-ram when Grand Prince Yangmyung came in search of him.

A still from Lovers of the Red Sky (Image via sbsdrama.official/Instagram)

She believed that Ha Ram was in danger and hence tried to act as if she was not aware of the person that Prince Yangmyung was in search of. This time, the man had said that he was a prince, and she was obstructing him in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 4.

This was deemed illegal, and she could be punished. However, the clothes that the Prince had worn were nowhere close to the royal outfits that a prince wore.

How did Cheong-gi offend Prince Yangmyung in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 4?

She believed that he was pulling a prank on her. This was indeed untrue. Cheong-gi learned about this later in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 4.

So from that very moment, she decided to hide from him. She even begged Ha Ram when she met him later to explain the circumstances well to the prince.

A still of Cheong-gi in Lovers of the Red Sky (Image via SBSdrama.official/Instagram)

It was in this process that Prince Yangmyung's interest in Cheong-gi grew. Initially, he was perplexed by her reaction. He soon became intrigued, and that interest bothered Ha Ram, mainly when the prince referred to something that Cheong-gi had said in anger, Ha Ram decided to interfere.

Cheong-gi had said that she would be the prince's consort if he were the prince. This was to indicate the unlikeliness of his claim. However, now that it turned out he was indeed the prince, the man tried to flirt with Cheong-gi in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 4.

Before things could get complicated any further and influenced by the appearance of jealousy, Ha Ram did something childish. He dropped a cup of tea on the prince and later apologized.

Cheong-gi was saved by the spilled tea in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 4, but only momentarily.

Why did Cheong-gi want to participate in the painting meet arranged by Prince Yangmyung in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 4?

Cheong-gi's father's condition worsened by the day, and the physician informed her that he had very little time left. If her father experienced another attack, he would end up in a coma and die eventually.

The only thing that can save her father in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 4 is a medicine available only to the royal family.

A still of Prince Yangmyung in Lovers of the Red Sky (Image via sbsdrama.official/Instagram)

Despite the danger of meeting the prince again, she decided to partake in the meeting as the competition would also take place. If Cheong-gi were to win, she could get one wish fulfilled by the prince in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 4. That is why she decided to risk everything.

However, before she could, she had to face the men from Wolseongdang. These men were sent to prison by her, and so they are out for revenge. Will the one who saves her in Lovers of the Red Sky episode 4 be Ha Ram?

