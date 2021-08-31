Lovers of the Red Sky episode 1: Ahn Heo-seop and Kim Yoo-jung's period drama has demon and Samsin battle each other

The first episode of K-Drama Lovers of the Red Sky introduced audiences to Ha-ram (Ahn Heo-seop) and Cheong-gi (Kim Yoo-jung), two babies born on the same day.

It was during the reign of King Sungjo, who was handed the throne by his father. His father knew that a demon possessed him, and to exorcize it, he let go of the throne.

In case something were to happen to him, he wanted his son to take over ruling the country, and he also wanted to ensure that his son would rule over a peaceful nation in Lovers of the Red Sky. He hoped that his son wouldn't have the blood of numerous people on his hand, unlike him.

In this attempt, the king and his father employed the men of Seowoongwan. With the help of Samsin, the officer in charge was unable to exorcize the demon but instead exiled it into a painting of the former king. The demon cursed the person who drew this painting and the officer in charge in Lovers of the Red Sky.

How are Ha-ram and Cheong-gi connected at birth in Lovers of the Red Sky

The painter was cursed that he and his kids would never be able to paint, and the chief officer was cursed that his ritual that exiled the demon would cause drought and famine in the nation. The daughter of the painter and the son of the chief officer were born the very same day.

Both were healthy at birth, but after the curse, Cheong-gi ends up becoming blind.

On the other hand, Ha-ram was born with the blessing of the water god, which is what put him in danger a few years in the future. Years after exiling the demon, the drought in the country affected thousands, and many even died. The only thing that the king could do was to hold another ritual.

However, this ritual was headed by a woman named Shaman Mi-joo. She took over as the Royal Shaman as the former chief officer of Seowoongwan was cornered and targeted by the former king.

King Seongjo's father did not want anyone from the ritual to survive.

Of course, the man survived, and he took his son along with him when he moved away from the royal palace in Lovers of the Red Sky's premiere episode.

Samsin matched Cheong-gi with Ha-ram at birth. The goddess believed that Cheong-gi, cursed by the demon in Lovers of the Red Sky, would do well with Ha-ram, and so the babies born on the same day were destined to be together.

Mi-joo managed to find Ha-ram through the unique energy that surrounded him. He was the boy born with the blessing of water element and sacrifice. Mi-joo believed that sacrificing him would bring forth rain showers, and she, in turn, would receive more respect and power within the palace.

Why did Ha-ram become blind in Lovers of the Red Sky?

Mi-joo used King Seongjo's name and forced the presence of Ha-ram at the rain harvesting ritual. Ha-ram's father was wary of attention from the royal palace, yet he had to do as the king commanded.

This led to Ha-ram and his father arriving at the capital city in Lovers of the Red Sky.

Cheong-gi and her father also resided in the city, but their fate was not great. The latter became mentally disturbed from the past incident and hallucinated about the demon to this day. So he and his daughter were gossiped about, and the kids in the neighborhood also called them cursed.

When Ha-ram arrived in the city with his father, the two met by coincidence. The painter and the chief officer were surprised to meet each other. Yet, when they did, they had a shared past that they could talk about.

The two also encouraged Ha-ram and Cheong-gi to become friends, and that is how the two became close in a day in Lovers of the Red Sky.

They promised to meet each other after the rain harvesting ritual. However, things went fatally wrong for Ha-ram in Lovers of the Red Sky. Samsin had placed a trap for Ha-ram that would confine the demon in the child's body, and she also protected Ha-ram from the human sacrifice planned for him.

Instead, she took his sight as a demon's power lay in his eyes. If he had no vision in Lovers of the Red Sky, Samsin believed the demon would lay dormant within Ha-ram's body.

His sight taken from Ha-ram, Samsin gifted it to Cheong-gi and told her to keep safe. Now, how they meet again would be the plot of the upcoming episode of Lovers of the Red Sky.

