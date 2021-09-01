Lovers of the Red Sky episode 2: Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Yoo-jung’s first encounter spells tragedy for their characters

Lovers of the Red Sky’s latest episode introduced Ha-ram (Ahn Hyo-seop) and Cheong-gi (Kim Yoo-jung) twenty years after the rain harvesting ritual. The latter is now able to see the world, but Ha-ram has lost his sight. Both have managed to do the best that they can, given the circumstances.

Cheong-gi became the only female painter in Baekyu Painters Society in the K-drama. She also seemed the most talented among all the students, which was why she was able to paint imitations of famous and expensive paintings. She used the money from her side business to fund her father’s medicines.

Cheong-gi’s father in Lovers of the Red Sky seemed to be suffering from modern-day dementia. So she worked hard to find a medicine that would help him.

What happened to Ha-ram after the ritual in Lovers of the Red Sky?

Ha-ram, on the other hand, did not fare well. His father, who had avoided death in the past, was killed right after the rain harvesting ritual in the king’s name. It was not clear if the king really ordered his death, but the key point here was that Ha-ram witnessed the family’s downfall.

His father and mother were killed while he was taken away. The king seemed to believe that keeping him nearby would ensure that there would be no more droughts. That is how Ha-ram managed to stay close to the palace. He even got appointed as the warden of the same department that his father worked in — Seowoongwan.

He read the stars’ position for upcoming divine events and supported the king in making important decisions. As a result of Samsin taking away his sight, he had eyes the color of red. Despite being visually impaired, Ha-ram ensured that he grew up to be self-sufficient and aware of his standing in Lovers of the Red Sky.

For instance, he lied to the king to stay closer to him. In Lovers of the Red Sky, he told the king that he did not remember what happened after the ritual. The truth was that he remembered the tiniest detail and planned to exact revenge. He came across as a patient and wise man.

Why did Cheong-gi and Ha-ram’s first encounter end up being catastrophic in Lovers of the Red Sky?

Cheong-gi and Ha-ram crossed each other’s paths multiple times. She was fooled by the man who ran the imitation painting business.

Ha-ram had a secret identity as an all-knowing, influential, wealthy figure within the capital city. He operated Wolsungdang, and the painting business was a part of this.

However, he was unaware that the man who operated the business was running an illegal side operation in Lovers of the Red Sky. He kept hearing Cheong-gi in multiple places, but the two met for the first time when she was on the run from one of the Wolsungdang men.

She entered a palanquin to escape him, and it belonged to Ha-ram. Initially, things went well, and the two spoke about several things. She even talked about his alter-ego and dissed him. Of course, she was not aware of Ha-ram’s identity, so it was hilarious.

Things, however, became complicated the moment Cheong-gi and Ha-ram came into physical contact with each other in Lovers of the Red Sky. The talisman that Samsin had left on Ha-ram’s body was erased, and the demon imprisoned inside him was freed.

This demon also latched on to Cheong-gi the moment it woke up. She had stepped out of the palanquin, but she was still nearby. So it honed in on its source of power — the eyes.

The question now in all fan’s minds is: Will Cheong-go be in danger in Lovers of the Red Sky?

Edited by Ravi Iyer