The Tinder Swindler review: A gripping Netflix documentary about a relentless fraudster

The Tinder Swindler, the much-anticipated documentary, has just arrived this February 2, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The arresting documentary is directed by Felicity Morris, who previously produced Netflix limited documentary series Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.

The almost 2-hours long documentary reveals the story of a ruthless conman originally named Shimon Yehuda Hayut through the piercing eyes of his three victims.

Since its arrival, it has created quite a buzz among viewers for showing the risk factors associated with online dating apps and conveying the message that a person can be just as deceiving even when there are no red flags.

The Tinder Swindler: Review

An enthralling narrative style

Without a shred of a doubt, the documentary will keep viewers on their toes with its thrilling narrative style, unfolding all the lies and fraudulent activities committed by Shimon. He was addressed as Simon Leviev for most parts of the documentary, one after another.

The Tinder Swindler begins by recognizing the relevance and significance of online dating apps in the present time as it has become tough to meet new people face to face and build a relationship from there. It is intended to establish that dating apps like Tinder are no longer an unknown territory and very much part of people's daily life.

The documentary then quickly dives deep into the lavish, almost movie-like lifestyle of Simon Leviev and how he maintains that by deceiving women who are looking for a trustworthy partner or a friend out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The narration goes back and forth between what happened to Cecilie and what happened to Pernilla, adding Ayleen's story at the end to give it a well-rounded and satisfactory ending. The narrative is layered so that viewers are bound to feel edgy until the very end of the documentary.

Depicted from the emotional perspective

The true-crime documentary, The Tinder Swindler, is thought-provoking and moving. The vibe and energy of the documentary change just like the expressions on the faces of the narrators, beginning with Cecilie, then Pernilla, and finally Ayleen, as the story gets even more intense.

The audience is bound to feel empathetic towards the victims as they go through several emotional changes as the story progresses. They are also seen struggling to comprehend exactly what happened to them, leaving the audience in a state of astonishment and a crippling fear that this might also happen to them.

It is pretty brave of the director and the victims to reveal the chats to the audience as it discloses the vulnerable side of each person. However, it creates the impact the documentary The Tinder Swindler is meant to have.

It also displays that there were no red flags raised during the good times of these relationships, making it even more jaw-dropping. The facts shown in this documentary are quite essential but depicting it from the emotional perspective makes it more intriguing and worthwhile.

A significant form of awareness

The Netflix documentary, The Tinder Swindler, functions most notably as a form of awareness. As revealed at the very end of the documentary, only after five months of prison time, the fraudster was released. He is currently living as a free man in Israel, now charging people money to give business advice through his website. It is quite evident that he got away too easily.

Although many news articles are there to make women on Tinder aware of his wrongdoings, this documentary helps broadcast his story to a broader population on a global level, making individuals much more aware of the dangers.

Don't forget to catch The Tinder Swindler, streaming on Netflix from February 2, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar