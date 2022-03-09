Every JoJo in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures ranked based on power

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures is a popular anime and manga series illustrated and written by Hirohiko Araki. Its popularity has skyrocketed recently, and to such an extent that Araki even got to display his art in the Louvre.

The series has introduced some of the most entertaining characters who also happened to be quite strong. While some have ridiculously powerful stands, others utilize their stands in a better manner, allowing them to go toe-to-toe with some of the strongest characters.

Let’s look at some of the strongest members of the Joestar family and rank them based on their strength and overall combat ability.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures manga.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Most potent members of the Joestar family

8) Jonathan Joestar

Jonathan Joestar is probably the weakest JoJo in the series. He doesn’t have a stand, and his powers are limited to the utilization of Hamon.

He doesn’t have a stand that is not uncommon since the concept of stands was introduced only in Stardust Crusaders, the third part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures.

7) Joseph Joestar

Joseph Joestar is one of the weakest Joestar characters in the series. His stand is not all that impressive since Purple Hermit only produces thorny vine-like extensions that can bind someone.

He also has the ability to use televisions or cameras for spirit photography that serves as a form of fortune-telling. This has been instrumental in finding out the locations of some villains in the series.

6) Josuke Higashikata

Higashikata Josuke from Diamond is Unbreakable is a strong character in the series. His stand is capable of landing hard blows on enemies. However, it truly shines when it comes to its healing abilities.

His stand, Crazy Diamond, is capable of restoring an object or a person to its previous state and thereby healing them. However, this can only be applied to those other than Josuke.

5) Jolyne Kujo

Jolyne is another popular character in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, and fans absolutely love her stand because of the way she utilizes it. Her stand is certainly not as strong as the likes of GER or Star Platinum, but it has a variety of applications other than combat.

Stone Free is made up of strings, and therefore, it has a broader range than the average stand. It also has excellent reconnaissance applications. The strings are sharp enough to cut limbs, and the punches are strong enough to knock an enemy out with ease.

4) Josuke Higashikata (JoJolion)

Higashikata Josuke has a ridiculously strong stand called Soft and Wet, which has unique properties based on bubbles. Plunder Bubble allows him to take a part of an inanimate object or a living thing.

In the show, he removes his enemy’s eyesight, which showcases how powerful his stand is. First Bomb Bubble is another interesting skill that his stand possesses, allowing Josuke to detonate the bubbles he sends towards his enemies.

3) Jotaro Kujo

Jotaro is arguably one of the most popular characters in the series. His stand, Star Platinum, is one of the fastest stands in the series. Hirohiko Araki once confirmed that this stand is faster than the speed of light.

Jotaro can also use The World, which freezes time for a few seconds, while he can move freely. It also has very high destructive capabilities that make it extremely powerful for close-range combat.

2) Johnny Joestar

Johnny Joestar is another strong character in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures since he’s not only a stand user but also a spin user. His stand, Tusk Act 4, is extremely strong since it can create infinite rotational energy when Johnny can use the Golden Spin.

This is one of the most broken moves in the series but can only be achieved by a few people due to its steep learning curve. It is another stand that not many characters can defeat in the series.

1) Giorno Giovanna

There is no doubt that Giorno Giovanna is the strongest character in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. This character has the strongest stand in the series, Gold Experience Requiem. It’s an autonomous stand that has the power to reset any action or event that was about to take place and negate anything that the enemy does.

It can also put a person in an infinite loop of life and death. There is mighty little that other characters can do to this stand.

