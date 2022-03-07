10 most versatile stands in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has a host of colorful characters and stands.

Stands are born from one's subconscious after exposure to a Stand Arrow. Some stands are meant only for combat, like Star Platinum and Silver Chariot, while others like Shining Diamond and ECHOES are more versatile.

The more versatile ones garner more interest and have been hotly debated amongst JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans.

Note: The entire article is the author's opinion. Spoilers included for All of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure are up to Stone Ocean. Also, stands are only as good as the user.

Ten versatile stands in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

10) Love Deluxe

Yukako Yamagishi's stand, featured in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, is an incorporeal stand that weaponizes her hair. It can shrink to the size of a tongue and grow as large as a two-to-three-story house. It can also possess people when flung at them.

Considering its usage is mainly in combat, with possessing people on the side, and that it's only used when Koichi is being chased down by Yukako (and later on in the Cinderella salon), it gets to the bottom of the list because of its lack of use.

The light novel The Book: 4th Another Day expands her role as she aids Koichi in tracking a killer down and covers an entire classroom in hair.

9) Hermit Purple

Joesph Joestar's Hermit Purple, first seen in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, tends to be underestimated because of its weak combat ability. In truth, it's versatile in other ways.

Its abilities are divination by allowing Joesph to see snapshots of the future, uses Hamon, can restrain people, and its vines act as ropes.

It's lower because of how crazy all the other stands on the list are.

It was able to save a stand using baby and burn a parasite stand off Joesph's arm.

8) Killer Queen/Deadly Queen

Yoshikage Kira is a serial killer, and the main villain of Diamond is Unbreakable. His stand, Killer Queen, beats out The World for the most deadly and vicious of villain stands.

Befitting Kira's nature as a serial killer, it's lethal with its arsenal of bomb-related abilities. It can transmutate anything it touches into a bomb that quietly detonates, which killed multiple women, including Aya Tsuji and Shigechi.

It can detach an R/C bomb that is invincible and blows up only upon impact with human flesh, which chases Jotaro and Koichi near endlessly. It also has the mindblowing ability to trap someone in a time loop, which Kira tortures Hayato Kawajiri with before being bested.

It also has good enough close-range ability but is outclassed by other stands like Star Platinum and Crazy/Shining Diamond. When considering that they're in competition with stands like King Crimson or Golden Wind? It's no wonder they're down here.

7) Aerosmith/Lil' Bomber

Narancia's airplane stand from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is handy. It can fly and shoot from long range and has a radar that can find people via carbon dioxide emissions.

It proved valuable multiple times throughout Golden Wind, including for Narancia's own defense and to scout ahead for enemies.

It's a small plane but packs a huge punch and has a better range than most other stands on this list. It's again combat-oriented, which is why it's above even Kira's.

They succeeded in killing Squalo and Tiziano (who were torturing Narancia) and accidentally killing Risotto. They also killed Formaggio in their premiere appearance.

6) King Crimson

One of the tougher stands owing to its advanced divination, King Crimson is mob boss Diavolo's stand from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. It is the final boss of that part of the anime and is responsible for killing most of the main cast, for good reason.

It isn't only a strong and quick melee stand, seeming able to keep up with The World and Star Platinum, but also has the ability to erase time for ten seconds. He can also predict attacks or at least the final result of visions that the Epitaph has.

The weakness? The range and user. For all of Diavolo's brutality, even he can't do much beyond the effective range of 2-3 meters, and he uses it only for combat. So, long-range stands and users can theoretically take him out.

No wonder he went after Naracia first.

5) Sticky Fingers/Zipper Man

Bruno Bucciarati's Sticky Fingers/Zipper Man from Golden Wind has a very unusual ability even amongst JoJo's Bizarre Adventure stands. It can create zippers on any surface and remotely open and close them at leisure.

With this, he can several enemies into pieces, section his own body off, create portals, and heal severed hands with it.

It's a multipurpose stand with the ability to move anywhere it can open a zipper. It can also hold things and hide inside the zippers. It killed several of Diavolo's men and blocked King Crimson's arm when it impaled him in the chest.

4) Shining Diamond/Crazy Diamond

Lead character Josuke Higashikata's Crazy/Shining Diamond in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Diamond is Unbreakable is another close-range stand, but with more unique abilities. It is super strong and fast, with estimates of around 190 mph on strikes, and can catch bullets and fire off rifle bullets from its fingers from 50 to 70 meters with accuracy (that's 164 to 229 feet).

Its uniqueness comes from the ability to restore and rearrange objects. In other words, it's a healing stand.

It can repair damage, heal injures, break things down to raw components, fuse objects and people (serial killer Angelo to a rock), and track down or restore a severed hand. It cannot heal the user, cure illness, or restore life to the dead.

It also has that same range problem of 2 meters, but its user's cleverness makes up for the short-range. It took apart a motorcycle and put it back together in mid-air, fired bullets accurately at long range, and has healed or fixed more people than most.

3) ECHOES/REVERB

ECHOES is deuteragonist Koichi Hirose's stand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Diamond is Unbreakable. This is a unique stand because it evolves from an egg to a worm to a full-blown humanoid.

It talks beyond single-word phrases. ACT 1 amplifies words and sounds, making them echo so loud they're liable to shatter eardrums. ACT 2 triggers sound effects like wind, elasticity, and explosions. ACT 3 multiplies a target's weight to 50 kgs (or 110 pounds) times the normal weight.

It's arguably one of the most versatile stands to exist. He's in the top 3 for this reason, only beaten out by Stone Free/Stone Ocean and Gold Experience/Golden Wind.

2) Stone Ocean/Stone Free

Newcomer to the anime and daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne Kujo of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is number two with Stone Free. Its main ability is string compaction and winding, enabling Jolyne to unravel her own body into strings to freely manipulate and deflect bullets. That's only one ability, though.

She can eavesdrop on distant conversations through vibrations and conversations, pickpockets, create nets to capture enemies, tie people up, stitch wounds, detect movements, portraits, and transportation to swing from place to place.

The string can snap, but Jolyne can move and rewind faster. It also has a good amount of range.

If it wasn't for the last one being such a good healer and ultimately godlike, she'd be number one.

1) Golden Wind/Experience/Requiem

Giorno Giovana, lead of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, has probably the best healing stand in the entire franchise. Gold Experience uses life energy to create things.

It can turn luggage into vines, flowers, frogs. It can cause the thought processes of a living target to increase, making the mind faster than the body.

It can also accelerate aging and create body parts into inert cubes while replacing flesh that's already been damaged. It can also reanimate corpses temporarily, as the dead person has no heartbeat or ability to feel pain.

It can also sense life energy. It checks if someone is alive or sees how many souls are in a vessel and track people with pins.

Then there's Requiem. In the interest of keeping it extremely simple, it can nullify King Crimson's abilities and their effects. It's Undo as a stand power. Killed targets die over and over in increasingly gruesome ways, as Diavolo learned the hard way.

It's truly the most versatile stand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

