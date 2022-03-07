10 good parents in anime

Anime has no shortage of good parents!

Most anime parents are either dead or absent or just plain awful to their kids. But there are genuine examples of good parents that surprise audiences. From well-meaning fighters to forgiving, these parents deserve an award for parenting of the year.

Note: This list contains all the author's opinions! Spoilers for all anime involved.

Vegeta, Joesph Joestar, and other good parents in anime

10) Joseph Joestar

As eccentric as Joseph Joestar from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure may be, there's no denying that he's a good parent. He risks life, limb, and soul to save his daughter Holly when she's stricken with a lethal Stand disease, thanks to DIO at the age of 69.

Considering he wasn't as spry in Stardust Crusaders as in Battle Tendency, that took guts.

Why is he at the bottom, then? An extramarital affair resulting in the birth of Diamond is Unbreakable protagonist Josuke Higashikata that nearly tore the Joestar family apart. He does do right by Josuke (helping him solve a murder case and save a stand using baby) and his wife Suzi Q by adopting said stand using baby.

9) Ikuko and Kenji Tsukino

The Tsukinos from Sailor Moon seem like a regular nuclear family, with two parents, two kids, and their mysterious cat. Aside from the fact that Usagi Tsukino is Sailor Moon, the parents do take good care of her and her brother Shingo.

Ikuko is a homemaker who takes care of the chores and kids and is strict but kind. Despite her severe punishments (locking Usagi out of the house due to low test scores!?), she does love her daughter and wants the best for her.

She treats Chibi-Usa as a part of the family, which, given that she never finds out about Usagi being Sailor Moon, is pretty generous!

Kenji Tsukino is a magazine editor, never scolding Usagi or Shingo as much as Ikuko does. While he gets concerned about Usagi and Mamarou's relationship, he doesn't bar them from seeing each other.

Why the second to last spot? Despite being good people, they faded into the background, and the audience never got official confirmation as to their ultimate fates. It's implied that they died trying to save Luna when Galaxia assaulted Earth, nothing more beyond that.

8) The Uzumakis (Minato and Kushina)

A posthumous couple in Naruto, Minato and Kushina basically laid Naruto's foundation out as good parents. Minato was always there for Kushina during the pregnancy and kept them safe from Obito.

In turn, Kushina kept Kurama bound as they both agreed to cut Kurama's chakra in half. They sacrificed their lives and sealed their chakra inside Naruto to help him when he needed it.

Better believe it that Naruto would and did because Kurama nearly overwhelmed Naruto twice: once during the Pain arc and twice during the Tailed Beast Temple training. His mother aided him by controlling, extracting, and separating the demon fox's chakra from him (leading to many, many powerful techniques and abilities). His father aided him in calming down and physically when revived.

The two are posthumous but have significantly impacted the ninja world. From the attack on Konoha being halted to helping Naruto with Kurama, the Uzumakis make good parents.

7) Namie Yaguchi

Namie Yaguchi from High Score Girl is a very eccentric, though good, parent, much like Joesph Joestar is. She clearly loves her son, the main protagonist Haruo, and is more than willing to engage in his gaming hobby.

If he brings home poor grades, however, he gets suplexed! Otherwise, He gets punished via locking out or disconnecting from the gaming system, but he's not totally denied it.

Also, as horrifically strict tutor Gouda-Sensei finds out, if someone accuses her kid of a crime, he didn't commit or otherwise calls him a burden? She will stand up for Haruo in the most extreme of ways.

Namie shows genuine pride in him and maybe a little too interested in her kid getting a romantic interest.

6) Artur and Lisa Braus

The parents of fan-favorite Sasha Braus of Attack on Titan are good for their selfless attitude in a cruel world. Artur and Sasha had a falling out after the fall of wall Maria sent refugees into wall Rose.

He wanted to aid in feeding them by ceeding the forest, and Sasha angrily disagreed due to the newcomers always having looked down upon Wall Rose hunters. Artur makes the counterpoint that it's more important to live collectively than separately, but Sasha didn't get that until years later.

It would be three years before they'd reunite, and afterward, Sasha died at Gabi Braun's hands. When they finally had their daughter's killer in their grasp, Artur and Lisa both chose to abstain from revenge and chose forgiveness.

They both took the Marleyan kids Falco and Gabi in without fuss and saved their lives. Not to mention that they also encouraged Gabi to save Falco the first chance she got.

An important quality our next entry learns as well.

5) Ghira and Kali Belladonna

The Belladonna family of RWBY have been civil rights activists since before Blake Belladonna was born. While their version of White Fang made impressive strides in Faunus' civil rights, the change was too slow for some to handle, and they were eventually replaced.

Blake ran out on them after falling in love with Adam Taurus and wouldn't see them again for over five years.

When she returned to the Faunus island of Menagerie, Kali and Ghira proved to be good by welcoming her back with open arms. Despite all the toxicity in Blake's head regarding her parents not accepting her, they did all the same.

Kali would aid Blake in getting her head straight by helping her fish in the DC Comic and giving her well-meaning advice about recognizing the monster Adam was and that it wasn't her fault he turned out that way. Her father was only worried Blake would fall down the wrong path but was happy to see she didn't.

Ghira also said that he was happy Blake found strength in forgiveness, something he didn't learn until he was older. It helped that they also fought off the White Fang assassination attempt and led the Faunus militia to save Haven academy.

A good battle couple, much like our next entry!

4) Vegeta and Bulma DBZ/Super

Vegeta and Bulma from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super are an odd couple but good parents.

They yelled at each other, with the interlude between the Frieza and Android sagas seemingly implying they'd try killing each other. Instead, the two got married and had two kids: Trunks and Bulla.

They're good parents together and separately: Vegeta motivated Trunks in Z and Super. He spent more time with teen Bulla in GT (not to mention sacrificing himself for them in the Majin Buu saga).

Bulma helped raise Trunks during his infant years and is more than willing to give him space when needed. Together, they raised Trunks, Vegeta stayed with Bulma throughout Bulla's pregnancy, and they both continued appeasing Beerus and Whis for the sake of the Earth.

Not bad for a couple that couldn't stand each other initially.

3) Inko Midoriya

A single mom of Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, Inko Midoriya of My Hero Academia, made the good list for never giving up on her son. Even when he was born quirkless, she never put that burden on him and heavily apologized as if it was her fault. She also aided in making his costume and always helped when needed.

She was also reasonably protective and wanted the best for him, best seen when she was unwilling to let her kid relocate to U.A. dorms due to Deku's repeated injuries. She also got very cross with All Might after his bloody battle with All for One. She did come around after All Might apologized and resolved to aid Izuku.

As of now, she's no longer worried too heavily about Deku and is assured by him that he'll definitely return home as the final battle begins.

2) Mako Mankanshoku's parents

Hold it! The back alley doctors and parents of Mako Mankanshoku from Kill La Kill are on this list!

Barazo and Sukuyo are both just as eccentric as Mako is: her dad is a back alley doctor (killed more people than he saved), and her mom is a homemaker. As far as being good goes? They both took Ryuko Matoi in without complaints, fed her, and stated she could stay as long as needed after she saved Mako from death via frying in oil.

Throughout Kill La Kill, the two healed Ryuko, helping her emotionally by giving her a family, showing nothing but unconditional love and support for Mako and Mataro, and generally helping when needed. They saved Ryuko when she was on the brink of death after the Raid Trip, and in the final battle, they were first in to get the massive warship the Naked Sol up and running.

They may be odd, but one couldn't ask for a better family, especially when the main competition is Ragyo Kiriyuin.

1) Maes Hughes

It would be downright criminal not to give Maes Hughes from Fullmetal Alchemist the top spot on any good parent list.

The man cannot stop talking about his family, especially his adorable daughter. He's never without a photo of them either, even with a 12-foot photo of his daughter at one point. He's also gleefully hospitable and will never take no for an answer if someone needs a place to stay.

Aside from that, he's also a realist and is generally a wise man. He's also extremely helpful to the Elrics in combat and detective work. He's loving and amicable, too, always making sure his daughter is safe and that the people around him are mentally healthy.

It seems a smokescreen to bear the burden of some things he's witnessed, but he otherwise never shows any of that darker side to his daughter or wife.

