Attack on Titan Final Season Part ending revealed: A child of Evil

After a year-long wait, anime fans are finally getting to watch Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, and fans are going haywire on social media.

Like every other anime, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 also has an opening and closing sequence. While the opening music titled “Rumbling” is going viral already, the ending sequence music also goes at par with it.

The ending music by Ai Higuchi is titled “Akuma no Ko", which translates to “A Child of Evil.” This article will specifically focus on the ending music of Attack on Titan Final Season 2 and discuss why it is just as important as the opening music.

About Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 ending music

The ending credit music video starts with young Eren Yaeger holding a bloody knife he used to save Misaka from kidnappers in the past. The past event holds a huge meaning to Eren, as he killed multiple people being a child and signifies him taking on a world larger than him.

The next scene in the opening personifies Eren’s freedom with a yellow bird that gets caged once it starts flying. Later on, the scene shows young Eren stuck in that cage and looking at the world while staying in the cage. However, the scene instantly transitions to a more vivid scene, showing beautiful sceneries that Eren got to see while growing up.

The last sequence of the ending music shows grown-up Eren walking and looking at the world while not staying in the cage. This scene shows that Eren has finally earned his freedom and how he looks at the world around him has changed.

The ending music video is all about showing Eren's past full of harsh situations. However, he keeps on moving forward even when his destiny is against it. All these things are portrayed by Ai Hihuchi's soulful voice and fits the theme perfectly.

