10 Attack on Titan characters ranked based on brute strength

Considering the characters live in the world they do, it’s no surprise that Attack on Titan’s cast has so many strong humans. While much of the cast has Titan powers, the feat of pure humans to keep up with these monsters through the entire story is amazing.

Indeed, when fighting for survival against Titans, proper exercise training and combat training are both integral. The Attack on Titan cast also has several women who qualify as some of the strongest characters, a great achievement in and of itself.

Here are the 10 strongest Attack on Titan characters ranked based on brute strength.

10) Zeke Yeager

Being the oldest of the Marleyan Warriors, Zeke is incredibly battle-seasoned as well as thoroughly trained. Nearly every Warrior in Attack on Titan has had impressive physical strength and training coming out of the program, and Zeke is no different.

9) Kenny Ackerman

Being an Ackerman, Kenny already has incredible amounts of latent strength. The Ackerman family in Attack on Titan is renowned for this talent, and fellow Ackermans Levi and Mikasa possess this trait as well. In addition, Kenny has spent his life working in the shadows and being a necessary evil. The strength he’s accumulated through this experience is incredibly impressive.

8) Eren Yeager

While Eren relies heavily on his Titan powers for most of Attack on Titan, he does still have some natural strength. Much of this is on display in Attack on Titan Season 4, when Eren grabs Hange through his cell and has a fistfight with Armin. The joint locks and holds he displays against Reiner in Attack on Titan Season 2 also lend credibility to Eren’s natural strength.

7) Hange Zoë

Hange is one of the most senior and experienced members of Attack on Titan’s Levi Squad. Hange also works up close and personal with captured Titans, something which would require a considerable amount of natural strength to do comfortably. She’s also honed her skills and senses over the years, further heightening her natural strengths and power.

6) Jean Kirstein

Although Jean starts out as someone who wanted to join the Military Police and lead an easy life, he ends up being a valuable Survey Corps member. Jean displays his strength throughout the series, being an incredibly relevant force by the time the Marleya Raid comes about.

Jean also bulks up significantly during the series timeskip, further solidifying his spot as one of the strongest brute strength Attack on Titan characters.

5) Annie Leonhardt

Although Annie did have a Titan power, she also had the brute strength and skill to back it up. Annie was able to go toe-to-toe with anyone in Attack on Titan, whether boy or girl or young or old. Annie even fought with Mikasa on even ground, an incredibly respectable feat of strength in and of itself.

4) Erwin Smith

As Commander of the Survey Corps during his time, Erwin Smith was one of humanity’s strongest soldiers as well as their craftiest. Even after losing an arm, Erwin still possessed considerable brute strength as well as the respect of his fellow soldiers.

While Erwin may not seem like someone with a lot of physical strength, he remained Commander of the Survey Corps despite Levi’s attainment of the title Humanity’s Strongest Warrior.

3) Reiner

Reiner is undoubtedly one of the most physically strong characters in all of Attack on Titan. While at Utgard Castle, Reiner was able to single-handedly keep a small Titan at bay behind a wooden door.

While the Titan eventually broke through the wood, the fact that Reiner in human form was that strong is mind-blowing.

2) Mikasa

Being an Ackerman, Mikasa has access to near superhuman levels of strength when they’re needed. This has been demonstrated time and time again, most notably when Mikasa first awakened it as a child.

During this use, she broke a wooden floorboard with how powerful her kickoff from it was as she lunged at a kidnapper. Mikasa is undoubtedly one of the strongest Attack on Titan characters.

1) Levi

Holding the title of Humanity’s Strongest Warrior, Levi undoubtedly represents the peak of human strength in Attack on Titan. He’s been shown to fight through countless injuries, as well as use his massive amount of brute strength to get out of nearly any situation.

Combined with his latent Ackerman strength, Levi is undoubtedly the single strongest character in all of Attack on Titan.

