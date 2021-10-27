Top 5 Attack on Titan quotes that every fan remembers by heart

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular shows of our generation. This masterpiece by Hajime Isayama is considered to be one of the most influential anime series today. The show’s popularity has skyrocketed since the announcement of the concluding part’s air date.

Attack on Titan managed to evoke emotional responses and picked the viewer’s brains owing to some profound dialogs in the show. This article lists the top five quotes from Attack on Titan.

5 best quotes from Attack on Titan

5) Armin on bringing about change

During the earlier seasons of Attack on Titan, Armin seemed a little weak-willed, but that changed as the show progressed. This character talks about something that is very crucial to characters in Attack on Titan, and that is the ability to bring about change. He says:

“You can't change anything unless you can discard part of yourself too. To surpass monsters, you must be willing to abandon your humanity.”

4) Levi’s views on choice

Levi, a fan-favorite Attack on Titan character, never claimed to be all-knowing or someone who's right all the time. He firmly believed in one thing, that people always had to make choices, and in doing so, they should stand their ground. He says:

"The only thing we're allowed to do... is to believe that we won't regret the choice we made."

3) Kenny’s speech before dying

Kenny was the one who raised Levi Ackerman for a brief period of time. He taught Levi how to survive on the streets, providing him with the necessary combat skills that he is known for in Attack on Titan. In Season 3 of Attack on Titan, Kenny gets gravely injured and talks to Levi moments before dying. He says:

“Everyone I’ve met was all the same. Drinking, women, Worshiping God, even family, The King, dreams, children, power… Everyone had to be drunk on something to keep pushing on. Everyone was a slave to something. ”

2) Eren's speech on fighting

Eren has suffered a lot since he was a child. The very show is based on Eren swearing to kill every single Titan after he witnessed his own mother being eaten by a Titan. This kind of trauma could impact anybody, and Eren has come a long way. He has an unwavering will to achieve his goals. One of the most popular and impactful lines from Attack on Titan is from Eren. He says:

“If you lose, you die. If you win, you live. If you don’t fight, you can’t win. Fight! Fight!”

1) Erwin smith’s speech before charging into the Beast Titan

The commander of the Scout Regiment gave one of the most valiant speeches in Attack on Titan. He is considered to be one of the smartest tacticians in the regiment. His speech before charging at the Beast Titan was an emotional rollercoaster for Attack on Titan fans. He said:

“Their lives… were they meaningless? No, they weren’t! It’s us who gives meaning to our comrade’s lives! The brave! The anguished fallen! The ones who will remember them are us, the living! We die trusting the living who follow to find meaning in our lives! That is the sole method in which we can rebel against this cruel world. My soldiers, rage! My soldiers, scream! My soldiers, fight!”

These are some of the most impactful quotes that have been etched in the viewers' memories. Powerful lines, such as the ones mentioned above, truly reveal the sheer complexity and depth of characters in Attack on Titan.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu