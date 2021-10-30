Who is the Female Titan in Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan, as the name suggests, has giant man-eating beings called Titans. They have a significant role in the show. They’re the reason why humanity within the walls is risking their lives in an attempt to seek knowledge that would end the Titans’ tyranny.

During the first season of Attack on Titan, people were wondering who the Female Titan was. The female Titan was Annie Leonhart.

She was an extremely powerful Titan who displayed mastery in hand-to-hand combat and possessed hardening capabilities, making it difficult for the Scout Regiment to cut her nape.

The mighty female Titan in Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan features multiple Titans that differ in shape, size and capabilities. In Season 1, fans witnessed the Female Titan, who was none other than Annie Leonhart.

She was responsible for killing a good number of people in the Scout Regiment. Annie’s combat skills paired with the Titan’s selective hardening abilities, made her a force to be reckoned with.

The Female Titan even had an ace up her sleeve. When cornered, she was able to use her scream to attract pure Titans that were nearby.

But the downfall to this ability was that the Pure Titans would gather around the Female Titan and eat its body. While using her Titan-summoning scream could have been disastrous, Annie was able to escape and proceeded to beat Eren.

Armin was suspicious of Annie and had the Survey Corps surround her. Annie, in response, transformed into the Female Titan and tried to escape but was captured. Annie then used her hardening abilities in an attempt to avoid interrogation.

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers.

History of the Female Titan in Attack on Titan

The Female Titan was one of the nine Titans brought into this world following the death of Ymir Fritz. After 1700 years, Karl Fritz abandoned Eldia and decided to move to Paradis, and that is when Marley decided to take the powers of the Female Titan during the Great Titan War.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Annie was later chosen as the candidate to inherit the powers of the Female Titan. She was sent to Paradis along with Reiner Braun, Bertholdt Hoover and Marcel Galliard to get a hold of the founding Titan.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha