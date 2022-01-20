8 most breathtaking fights in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood is one of those shows that serves as a gateway to anime. This series is adored by fans all over the world and is extremely popular for its plot and characters. For an anime series that was released in 2009, this series has featured some top-tier fights.

These fights not only have great animation but also were extremely memorable due to the character development and the morals they cling on to while facing death.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers and is not in any particular order.

Some of best battles in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

8) Edward and Ling vs Envy

This battle was quite important to fans of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, as it served as an expositional tool, explaining the problems caused by Envy. This was an important fight, as Envy revealed a lot of secrets since he believed that they would not be able to escape from Gluttony’s stomach. The animators did a great job with the setting as it induced a feeling of disgust while watching what’s around the characters.

7) Armstrongs vs Sloth

The fight was quite memorable for the fans as they witnessed the Armstrongs team up with Sig and Izumi Curtis to take down Sloth. Izumi might not look like it, but she is ridiculously strong. There is a reason why the Elric brothers feared their teacher. It was wholesome to watch Louis Armstrong find someone who adored muscles just like him. Fans were happy to watch both Armstrong and Sig flex their muscles and shake hands after defeating Sloth.

6) Roy Mustang vs Lust

Roy Mustang showed how far he would go in order to stay alive and kill his enemies. He sealed a fatal wound by burning it and carved a transmutation circle on his own hand in order to fight Lust. This Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood fan-favorite proceeded to save Alphonse and Riza just in time. He used a lighter as a flint and used the transmutation circle carved on his hand to burn Lust to a crisp.

5) Alphonse vs Pride and Kimblee

Alphonse swore to never use a Philosopher’s stone as it was made by sacrificing human lives. But he was convinced to use this to save the world. We see how far Al has come in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood in terms of maturity and character development. This fight scene was one of the best in terms of animation, and no one really knew what the outcome of the battle would be. This fight kept the fans on the edge of their seats, hoping Al would emerge victorious.

4) Father vs everyone

A lot of sacrifices were made in order to defeat Father. When Ed was driven into a corner, Al sacrificed himself in order to bring back his brother’s arm. Moments later, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood fans also witnessed Greed’s humane side just before Father eliminated him. But these efforts were not in vain, as Father was finally defeated. Apart from the top-tier animation, the amount of people who put their faith in Ed made this one of the most memorable fights in the series.

3) Scar vs Bradley

The battle of the nameless men was yet another fight scene loved by fans of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood owing to the battle’s poetic nature. There is a level of complexity and depth to Wrath’s character that is brought out in this scene. He challenged the very belief system and questioned the existence of God, a matter that is very sensitive to Ishvalans. Just when Bradley denies the existence of God, he is blinded by the eclipse and is unable to attack. It was as if God himself witnessed this battle and gave Scar a chance to kill Bradley.

2) Greed, Ling, and Fu vs Bradley

The fight showcased Buccaneer and Fu’s determination to bring down Bradley. This fight was well-choreographed and displayed solid animation. This fight was quite emotional since Fu was unable to inflict any damage even when he put his life on the line. Despite the failure of Fu’s Kamikaze-like attack, Buccaneer took advantage of this situation and landed a strike on Bradley. This definitely had an impact on Bradley when he faced Scar moments after this fight.

1) Roy Mustang vs Envy

This scene in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood was less of a fight and more of an execution. Objectively speaking, this might not be the best fight in terms of fight choreography. But this fight was one of the most satisfying ones in the series as Envy was burnt to a crisp. Envy was responsible for the death of Maes Hughes, who was a close friend of Roy’s. It was at this moment when fans witnessed Roy display a level of rage that shocked everyone around him. He seemed to be the true embodiment of wrath and struck fear into Envy’s heart.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider