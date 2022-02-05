JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: 6 characters who look weak but have unexpectedly strong Stands

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures has introduced a variety of characters with stands that have unique abilities. While some have great combat ability, others are extremely useful when it comes to assisting their allies.

While most stand users are intimidating and exude an aura of strength, some don’t seem all that strong but have surprisingly powerful stands.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Some of the characters that are surprisingly strong

1) Koichi

Koichi certainly doesn’t look like a strong character. But his stand, Echoes can be quite powerful. This stand has three phases or evolutionary stages, namely Acts 1, 2 and 3. Act 1 can write onomatopoeic words which cause certain effects on the target. Act 2 abilities are similar to Act 1 except the person will feel the effect of the words upon touching it.

In addition to that, it also has enhanced speed. Act 3 is a humanoid stand that has a special ability known as 3 Freeze. It drastically increases the weight of the target.

2) Iggy

Iggy is a dog that was introduced in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures Part 3. Being a dog, it didn’t seem like a strong stand character. But its stand, The Fool, is quite versatile as it allows Iggy to manipulate sand and make it take different physical forms depending on the enemy and its abilities.

His stand can also mimic real life people, which was seen when Iggy wanted to fool Vanilla Ice.

3) Pet Shop

Pet Shop is a minor antagonist from the third part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. While it had a scary appearance, it was a bird at the end of the day. It was powerful since it was a stand user that wielded cryokinetic powers.

Its stand, Horus, allowed the falcon to create sharp icicles that could pierce enemies. It also covered its talons with ice in order to improve its piercing power.

4) Shizuka Joestar

This character was a toddler that was introduced in the fourth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. Despite being a toddler, it had a versatile stand that could cause a lot of problems.

The baby’s stand, Achtung Baby, allows the user to become invisible. However, being a baby, it couldn't control its powers which caused a lot of problems for Joseph Joestar, who eventually ended up adopting the little kid.

5) Enya The Hag

Despite being an extremely old woman, her stand is one of the strongest in the third part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. Its main ability is to control the body of an enemy who has an open wound.

The stand sends in a strong fog through the open wound which enables the user to control the target. The stand is also capable of producing illusions which are extremely realistic as well.

6) Emporio

Emporio seems like a weak child that was introduced in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean. While his stand, Burning Down the House, doesn’t necessarily offer combat abilities, it allows him to interact with ghost objects. He helps the protagonist of part six during the series.

This stand allowed him to perform research by using the ghost computers present in the facility. While it might not be strong for combat, it is a great support-type stand that was useful on numerous occasions. He consistently helped Jolyne in the series

