Jolyne Cujoh in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean: Things to know about Jotaro Kujo's daughter

Jolyne Cujoh is the protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean. With Stone Ocean about to air from December 1, Jolyne Cujoh has become the most discussed name amongst anime fans. But not much is known about her from previous parts, aside from the fact that she is the daughter of arguably the most popular JoJo of all time, Jotaro Kujo.

So, without too many spoilers from the manga, what should be known about Jolyne Cujoh before the season begins?

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for the first few episodes of the anime.

Things to Know about Jolyne Cujoh before Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean starts airing

Background

Jolyne Cujoh is the daughter of Jotaro Kujo and an unnamed American mother. Apart from being the only female JoJo, she also hates being called that, allowing only her mother to do so. Her parents are divorced, and while she is estranged from her father and harbors feelings of resentment towards him, they both still care for each other very much.

Jotaro’s many adventures kept him away from his daughter during her childhood years, and this influenced Jolyne to commit various small crimes for her father’s attention. Ultimately, she is framed for a DUI committed by her boyfriend, and is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Start of Stone Ocean

At the beginning of Stone Ocean, Jolyne Cujoh is introduced as a prisoner in a holding cell who is being transferred to Green Dolphin Street Prison. She receives an amulet from her father, and promptly cuts her finger on a sharp stone. Angry with her father for neglect, Jolyne throws away the amulet.

A week later, Jolyne discovers a string coming out of her injured fingers. It is clear to fans of earlier parts of JoJo that the amulet contained parts of the Stand Arrow, and this string is Jolyne Cujoh’s Stand.

Stand: Stone Free

Jolyne’s Stand is called Stone Free. It is a well-balanced, short-range Stand and allows her to unravel any parts and upto 70% of her body into strings. She can then stretch these to a range of 24 meters. The Stand strings are invisible to non-Stand-users and can be rearranged to form various shapes.

Stone Free, like all other Joestar Stands except Joseph’s, is a humanoid Stand of extreme power, speed, and precision. Since Stone free is integrated into Jolyne’s body, it gives her the ability to physically touch Stands despite being a human.

Jolyne Cujoh Trivia

Jolyne Kujoh is the last JoJo in this universe before the reset in Steel Ball Run. Mangaka Hirohiko Araki introduced her as leaving behind her bloodlines in the Shounen Jump:

“Leaving behind bloodlines is important to my work. Jolyne is alone, but she inherits the heart of her ancestors.”

Jolyne Cujoh’s name is possibly a reference to the song Jolene by Dolly Parton. Likewise, Jolyne’s stand, Stone free is named after the Jimi Hendrix song.

Jolyne is a part of Araki’s collaboration with GUCCI, called Jolyne, Fly high With Gucci.

Jolyne’s catchphrase is “Yare yare dawa”, slightly different from Jotaro’s “Yare yare daze”, but both translate into “Gimme a break”.

Jolyne's Stand Stone Ocean's cry is "ORAORAORAORAORA", same as Jotaro's.

Jolyne’s motif is butterfly, as seen on her clothes and her tattoo.

Araki’s editor at Weekly Shounen Jump wanted Jolyne to be a man, but Araki insisted on Jolyne’s gender because he believed female Shounen protagonists to be necessary.

