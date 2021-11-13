JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Release date, where to watch and more revealed

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular anime and manga series. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures is a fan-favourite among those who've been watching anime for a long time.

It was created by talented artist, Hirohiko Araki. The popularity grew to such an extent that Araki was given a dedicated space in the Louvre to exhibit his JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure art pieces.

Fans cannot contain their excitement, because JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 is only a few weeks away from being aired. An announcement made during the Netflix Japan Festival stated that 'Stone Ocean' will premiere on December 1, 2021.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean synopsis and where to watch

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Part 6), will be released on December 1, 2021. When this was announced, it was also mentioned that 12 episodes will be released simultaneously, and the rest of the show will be telecast on Japanese networks Tokyo MX, BS11 and MBS.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean can be streamed exclusively on Netflix. The basic synopis is as follows:

The year is 2011, and Jolyne Kuujou is sitting in a jail cell as she is framed for a crime. Just as she begins to lose hope, her stand-abilities are awakened with the help of Jotarou’s gift. Now that she has awakened her stand, Stone Free, the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure protagonist tries to flee from jail. She later realizes that a plot is being hatched against her and she could potentialy suffer from dire consequences.

To make matters worse, she realizes the one hatching these plans is lurking within the same walls as Jolyne Kuujou. However, she manages to find a few people in the jail who can help her locate the mastermind behind these plans.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean cast

Daisuke Ono returns to voice one of the most-loved characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Kuujou Jotaro. He has also ties his voice to Erwin Smith from Attack on Titan.

Jolyne Kuujou is voiced by Ai Fairouz, who has also played the role of Hibiki Sakura, from Dumbbell Nan-Kilo Moteru. Enrico Pucci is voiced by Tomokazu Seki, who also voiced Gilgamesh from Fate/Stay night. These are some of the main cast members from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider