Your Bizarre Adventure Codes Roblox (September 2021)

Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure is a roleplaying game inspired by the popular series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Players of Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure have the goal of obtaining strong spiritual powers known as STANDS. These abilities are useful for fighting gangs and staying alive during the journey.

For newer and older players alike, Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure has had many codes to redeem. There are a couple of active ones as of September 2021 and many expired ones, meaning more codes could arrive in the future.

Codes for Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure (September 2021)

A thumbnail for Your Bizarre Adventure. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

100kSubsLesGOO: Redeem this code for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

Redeem this code for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka YES150kSubs: Redeem this code for Rib Cage and Left Arm

Expired Codes

LUCKY_420k_LIKES: Redeem this code for Lucky Arrow

Redeem this code for Lucky Arrow 80kSubTHX!: Redeem this code for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow

Redeem this code for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow ThanksFor50k+Subs!!!: Redeem this code for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow

Redeem this code for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow 344k_Likes: Redeem this code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow

Redeem this code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow ThxFor30kSubs: Redeem this code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows

Redeem this code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows 325k_LIKES_DUB: Redeem this code for Lucky Arrow

Redeem this code for Lucky Arrow SubToUzuForMoreCodes!!: Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow

Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow 262kStand: Redeem this code for a reward

Redeem this code for a reward Yay251k: Redeem this code for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka

Redeem this code for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka Yay242k: Redeem this code for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow

Redeem this code for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow Yay237k: Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow

Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow EXP4: Redeem this code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

Redeem this code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes Le225kDub: Redeem this code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow

Redeem this code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow EXP3: Redeem this code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

Redeem this code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes sryForLeShutdownz: Redeem this code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows

Redeem this code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows SorryForShutdowns: Redeem this code for reward

Redeem this code for reward EXP2: Redeem this code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes

Redeem this code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes ThxVeryDelicious: Redeem this code for reward

Redeem this code for reward ThxFor200k: Redeem this code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow

Redeem this code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow EXP1: Redeem this code for EXP

Redeem this code for EXP ThxFor188k: Redeem this code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost

Redeem this code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost GIMMETUSK: Redeem this code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

Redeem this code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse ThxFor185k: Redeem this code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost

Redeem this code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost GiveMeSixPistols: Redeem this code for a reward

Redeem this code for a reward Nostalgic: Redeem this code for a reward

Redeem this code for a reward Test: Redeem this code for a reward

Redeem this code for a reward Star Code Infernasu: Redeem this code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP

Redeem this code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Redeem this code for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow

How to redeem codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

The code redemption window in Your Bizarre Adventure. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Launch Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure and click the menu button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on the settings icon to the bottom left of the new window that opens.

A textbox will appear where you can copy and paste the Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure code. Once input, press the Redeem Code button, and the reward will be received.

