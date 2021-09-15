Your Bizarre Adventure Codes Roblox (September 2021)

Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure is a roleplaying game inspired by the popular series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.
Players of Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure have the goal of obtaining strong spiritual powers known as STANDS. These abilities are useful for fighting gangs and staying alive during the journey.
For newer and older players alike, Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure has had many codes to redeem. There are a couple of active ones as of September 2021 and many expired ones, meaning more codes could arrive in the future.
Codes for Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure (September 2021)
Active Codes
- 100kSubsLesGOO: Redeem this code for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka
- YES150kSubs: Redeem this code for Rib Cage and Left Arm
Expired Codes
- LUCKY_420k_LIKES: Redeem this code for Lucky Arrow
- 80kSubTHX!: Redeem this code for 4 Rokakaka and 4 Mysterious Arrow
- ThanksFor50k+Subs!!!: Redeem this code for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow
- 344k_Likes: Redeem this code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow
- ThxFor30kSubs: Redeem this code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows
- 325k_LIKES_DUB: Redeem this code for Lucky Arrow
- SubToUzuForMoreCodes!!: Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, 2 Redeemed Mysterious Arrow
- 262kStand: Redeem this code for a reward
- Yay251k: Redeem this code for 2 Pure Rokakaka, 3 Rokakaka
- Yay242k: Redeem this code for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, 2 Rokakaka, 3 Mysterious Arrow
- Yay237k: Redeem this code for 2 Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, 2 Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow
- EXP4: Redeem this code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes
- Le225kDub: Redeem this code for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow
- EXP3: Redeem this code for 2x EXP for 25 minutes
- sryForLeShutdownz: Redeem this code for 5 Redeemed Rokakakas, 5 Redeemed Mysterious Arrows
- SorryForShutdowns: Redeem this code for reward
- EXP2: Redeem this code for x2 EXP for 25 minutes
- ThxVeryDelicious: Redeem this code for reward
- ThxFor200k: Redeem this code for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow
- EXP1: Redeem this code for EXP
- ThxFor188k: Redeem this code for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost
- GIMMETUSK: Redeem this code for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse
- ThxFor185k: Redeem this code for Pure Roka, 3 Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost
- GiveMeSixPistols: Redeem this code for a reward
- Nostalgic: Redeem this code for a reward
- Test: Redeem this code for a reward
- Star Code Infernasu: Redeem this code for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP
- THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Redeem this code for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow
How to redeem codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure
Also Read
Launch Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure and click the menu button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Click on the settings icon to the bottom left of the new window that opens.
A textbox will appear where you can copy and paste the Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure code. Once input, press the Redeem Code button, and the reward will be received.