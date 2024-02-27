  • home icon
Banana Eats Codes [February 2024]

By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Feb 27, 2024 18:30 GMT
Banana Eats latest codes
Banana Eats codes offer players free resources in the game upon getting redeemed. Getting started in this unusual Roblox game where a banana is chasing you can be intimidating, and beginners often struggle with a lack of resources to buy the best traps and boosts. These codes are particularly helpful for novices looking to enhance their chances of defeating the malicious fruit.

Fortunately, you can use the codes mentioned below to obtain free resources like Beacons, Coins, and more in Banana Eats, giving you an advantage over other newbies. To claim the rewards, continue reading below.

Roblox: Banana Eats Codes [Active]

The codes in Banana Eats are unlikely to expire anytime soon. However, it is recommended you redeem them as soon as possible to ensure you don't miss out on any benefits.

List of Banana Eats Active Codes
HEARTSRedeem for a free Candy Hearts Beacon (New)

Roblox: Banana Eats Codes [Inactive]

Multiple codes for Banana Eats have gone inactive. If a code that is currently active fails to provide any rewards, this list will be updated. If you try to redeem the selections below, an error message will be displayed on their screens.

List of Banana Eats Inactive Codes
HAPPYHOLIDAYSRedeem for a Holiday Banana
600MILLIONRedeem for an exclusive "Moldy Balloon" Banana
ALMOST600MRedeem for 200 Coins
MELTINGRedeem for Orange Cream Popsicle
CINCORedeem for 200 Coins
LOLHOORedeem for Laughing Banana Skin
HEARTSRedeem for Peel of Hearts
FRIDAYRedeem for 200 Coins
HALFBILLIONRedeem for a Banana’s Aurora Skin
HAPPYHOLIDAYSRedeem for Social Candy Cane
GLITTERPUMPKINRedeem for the Sparkle Orange Pumpkin
SPAREDOUBLOONSRedeem for 300 Coins
BOORedeem for a Beacon
FREECOINSRedeem for 200 Coins
HAPPYBIRTHDAYRedeem for Rotten Banana Skin
SUMMERRedeem for 250 Coins
400MILLIONRedeem for a Sinister Gold Skin
NEWMAPRedeem for a free beacon
PINKRedeem for a free beacon
HAPPYHOLIDAYSRedeem for Banana Skin
THANKFULRedeem for 250 Coins
HAPPYBIRTHDAYRedeem for Birthday Banana Skin
300MILLIONRedeem to go into a game for a Banana skin
QUARTERBILLIONRedeem for Beacon Skin
200MILLIONRedeem for Banana Skin!
LUCKYPEELRedeem code for Lucky Peel Skin!
LUCKYBEACONRedeem code for Beacon Skin!
CHOCOLATERedeem code for White Chocolate Skin!
BANANALOVESRedeem code for Chocolates Skin!
FREEBEANSRedeem code for a free Banana Skin!
FREELOOTRedeem code for 200 coins!
BANANASPLIT150Redeem for a free Peel Beacon!
NEWMAPRedeem code for 100 coins!
BIGUPDATES2021Redeem for a free Snow Peel Skin!
SNOWDAYSRedeem for a free Snowman Banana skin!
BUGOFFRedeem code for free coins!
100MILLIONRedeem code for a free Beacon!
SPARECHANGERedeem code for 50 coins!
BOONANAEATSRedeem code for a Peel-O-Lantern trap!
15KFOLLOWERSRedeem code for a Blue Moldy Banana!
MORECOINSRedeem code for free coins!
FANCYPANCAKERedeem code for a Waffle Beacon!
FREECOINSRedeem code for 100 Coins!
THATEGGPLANTCOLORRedeem code for a Code Purple Beacon!
GLITTEREVERYWHERERedeem code for a Sparkle Teal Beacon!
THEGOLDENPEELSRedeem code for a free Golden skin!
DIPPINGINTOINSANITYRedeem code for a free Dipped Banana Beacon!
BANANAISHERERedeem code for a free Party Peely Skin!
NEWMAPSOONRedeem code for a free Canned Peanuts Beacon Skin!

How to redeem Banana Eats codes

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Banana Eats:

  • Launch Banana Eats and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, press the green-colored Star Icon on the right side of your game screen. Clicking on it should bring up a Code Redemption text box on your screen.
  • Copy and paste a working code from the active list into the Enter Code Here text box.
  • Activate it by pressing the Redeem Button, and enjoy the free rewards.

What are Banana Eats codes and their importance?

Roblox Banana Eats offers promo codes that can be redeemed for free Beacons, Coins, and other valuable items. The Beacons serve to alert players when the killer banana is close by, and Coins are the in-game currency used to purchase other essential items like exclusive banana skins and outfits to accentuate a player's appearance.

These bonuses don't provide additional benefits but add a layer of customization to the hide-and-seek madness. Players can use these items to personalize their look. They can earn Coins by collecting them in-game, grabbing wins, and making purchases.

Although resources can be obtained by grinding, the codes simplify the process.

Banana Eats code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Currently, there are no reported problems with Banana Eats' servers that affect codes. However, if you enter an inactive or incorrect one, you will receive an error message that says "Invalid or expired code" above and inside the text box.

To avoid this issue, double-check each code before hitting the Redeem button. Alternatively, you can avoid the error by copying-pasting the selections provided earlier.

Where to find more recent Banana Eats codes

To stay updated on Roblox news, bookmark this page and follow Banana Eats' X handle, YouTube channel, and official Roblox group.

FAQs on Banana Eats codes

What are the latest Banana Eats codes?

HEARTS is currently the latest code in Banana Eats, and using it will grant you a Candy Hearts Beacon.

Are Banana Eats codes useful?

Redeeming codes in Banana Eats allows you to obtain beacons, cosmetic skins, and coins without the need to grind or spend Robux.

