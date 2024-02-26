Dunking Simulator codes (February 2024)

Bring your A-game to the basketball field using Dunking Simulator codes. By doing so, you can instantly make yourself a millionaire in the game, put on cool and functional cosmetics, and boost your rate of cash acquisition. Best of all, you don’t need any real-world investment to receive them.

One of the best codes to use in Dunking Simulator is dunkinglegends, which will net you a hefty payout of 10 million in-game cash. For similar codes and a guide on using them, continue reading this article.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Dunking Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

Active Dunking Simulator codes

Active codes for Dunking Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The codes in the table below are confirmed to work for Dunking Simulator. Like all Roblox codes, they have an expiry date and can suddenly become inactive. We suggest redeeming them soon to have the opportunity to receive your freebies.

List of Dunking Simulator active codes Codes Rewards dunkinglegends 10,000,000 Cash december2022 Dark Mode shoes GIVEMEMORE 250,000 Cash 2KMISSED 2,000 Season cash 10KFLIER 10,000 Cash MOREDUNKS10K 10,000 Cash XBOX Xbox accessories

Inactive Dunking Simulator codes

Here are the codes for Dunking Simulator that don’t work anymore. Unfortunately, this means that some rewards associated with them are also rendered inaccessible. That said, the developers have replaced the expired codes with active ones that retain the overall reward value.

List of Dunking Simulator inactive codes Codes Rewards LIBERTY Liberty Jersey 2xCash Cash boost for 10 minutes onfire Cash boost for 10 minutes TYSMFORLIKES Cash boost for 15 minutes

How to redeem active Dunking Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Dunking Simulator (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here’s how you can redeem codes in Dunking Simulator within seconds of loading into the game:

Launch Dunking Simulator through the Roblox Player app.

Click on the Codes button on the right, which will pop-up the redemption box on the screen.

Enter a working code in the text box and click SEND to claim your rewards.

The case-sensitive nature of Roblox codes, combined with the presence of numbers in certain ones, can result in typographical errors. We recommend pasting the codes directly from this list instead of manually entering each for a faster and error-free redemption process.

Dunking Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Dunking Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Dunking Simulator reward the player with boosts, cash, accessories, and cosmetic items. Cash and boosts are particularly useful, as the in-game currency can be exchanged for useful items and rewards. As for accessories and cosmetics, they can be a nifty bonus that adds a visual flair to the game.

Dunking Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Dunking Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Dunking Simulator displays an error message when an incorrect or expired code is entered. As of now, there are no server-related issues that bar players from interacting with the code redemption system. If you run into something of the sort, consider restarting the game and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Dunking Simulator codes

New codes for Dunking Simulator are posted by the developer, Infinite Canvas, on X and the official Discord server. You may also use this page as a convenient place to find every active code in the game. The active codes table will be updated as new additions are made to the game.

FAQs on Dunking Simulator codes

What are the different reward types obtainable through codes in Dunking Simulator?

Dunking Simulator offers cash, cash boosts, cosmetics, and accessories through codes.

What is the highest amount of money obtainable through a single code in Dunking Simulator?

You can receive 10,000,000 Cash by redeeming the code dunkinglegends, which is the highest amount obtainable through a single code.

How much cash can I receive through codes in Dunking Simulator?

You can receive upwards of 10,272,000 Cash in Dunking Simulator through codes.

